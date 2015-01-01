पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिफ्टिंग:कामी रोड स्थित सब्जी मंडी के 67 आढ़तियों को रोहतक रोड स्थित सब्जी मंडी में दी जानी हैं दुकानें

सोनीपत10 मिनट पहले
सब्जी मंडी में धान खरीद के बाद ट्रक में लोडिंग करते श्रमिक।

सब्जी मंडी में दुकानों के ड्राॅ के लिए प्रस्तावित मंगलवार के दिन ऐन वक्त पर ड्राॅ को मुख्यालय ने कैंसिल कर दिया। सोमवार देर रात मार्केट कमेटी सोनीपत को ई-मेल भेजकर बताया गया कि ड्राॅ नहीं होगा। जिसके बाद मंगलवार सुबह को मार्केट कमेटी के अधिकारियों ने आनन-फानन में सब्जी मंडी के आढ़तियों को सूचना दी। ड्राॅ तीसरी बार रद्द किया गया है। इससे पहले बरोदा बाइ इलेक्शन से पहले और इलेक्शन के कारण लगी आचार संहिता की वजह से उसके बाद। मंडी में 67 रजिस्टर्ड आढ़ती हैं, जिन्हें विभाग द्वारा रिजर्व प्राइस पर दुकानों को अलाट किया जाएगा।

कामी रोड स्थित सब्जी मंडी की तंगहाली की बात लंबे समय से की जा रही है। छोटी जगह होने के कारण यहां पर ग्राहकों की संख्या बढ़ने पर काफी परेशानी होती है। जिसके मद्देनजर हरियाणा राज्य कृषि विपणन बोर्ड द्वारा रोहतक रोड स्थित नई अनाज मंडी के पीछे 22 एकड़ भूमि पर नई सब्जी मंडी बनाई है। जिस पर सरकार द्वारा 23 करोड़ रुपए से अधिक की धनराशि खर्च की गई है, लेकिन आज तक इसका सही प्रयोग नहीं हो पा रहा है। मंडी में शाम ढलते ही अराजक तत्वों का जमावड़ा होता है।

पूरी तरह से तैयार है मंडी

सब्जी मंडी में मार्केटिंग बोर्ड द्वारा सीवर, पानी और स्टॉर्म वाटर सहित बिजली की व्यवस्था की जा चुकी है। जमींदारों के लिए बड़े दो शेड भी बनाए गए हैं। पूरी मंडी में टाइल्स बिछाकर सड़कों को बनाया गया है। इसके बलावा प्लेटफार्म भी आवश्यकतानुसार बने हैं, लेकिन दुकानों की बोली नहीं होने के कारण इसमें कीकर के बड़े-बड़े पेड़ उग आए हैं। जिसके कारण करोड़ों रुपए खर्च होने के बाद भी इसका लाभ किसी को नहीं पा रहा है।

विपणन बोर्ड से सोमवार देर रात ई-मेल के माध्यम से सूचना दी गई कि ड्राॅ रद्द किया जाता है। जैसे ही अगली डेट आएगी, आढ़तियों को सूचित कर दिया जाएगा। फिलहाल कब तक आएगी इस बारे में अभी कुछ नहीं कहा जा सकता है। जितेंद्र कुमार, सेक्रेटरी मार्केट सोनीपत।

