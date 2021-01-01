पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विवाद:तारा नगर में लेन-देने को लेकर दो पक्षों में चली गोली, तीन को लगी गोली

सोनीपत4 घंटे पहले
  • डेरी संचालक को व दूसरे पक्ष से दो युवकों को लगी गोली, मामला दर्ज

शहर के न्यू तारानगर में रविवार देर रात दो पक्षों में पैसों के लेन देने को लेकर विवाद हो गया। विवाद के बाद दोनों पक्षों में मारपीट हुई इसके बाद फायरिंग हुई। डेयरी संचालक व दूसरे पक्ष से दो युवकों को गोली लगी है। परिजनों ने इनको अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। पुलिस ने शिकायत मिलने पर हत्या प्रयास का केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

एक पक्ष से घायल सुंदर ने सिविल लाइन थाना पुलिस को शिकायत देकर बताया कि वह मूल रूप से गांव सरगथल का रहने वाला है। उसने शहर के न्यू तारानगर में डेयरी कर रखी है। रविवार रात को करीब नौ बजे उसका ममेरा भाई जनता कालोनी निवासी अनुज उसके घर आया हुआ था। अचानक गांव सिटावली हाल उत्तम नगर निवासी पार्थिव अपने साथी दीपक निवासी गांव जठेड़ी के साथ आया।

सुंदर का आरोप है कि आरोपियों ने गली में आकर उसकी डेयरी के बारे में पूछा। वह आवाज सुनकर बाहर आया। उसके बाहर निकलते ही दोनों ने हमला कर दिया। आरोपियों ने गाेली चला दी। गोली उसके पैरों में जाकर लगी। उसे बचाने आए पिता धर्मपाल, मां पताशो व पत्नी मीनू पर डंडों से हमला किया। इसके यह आरोपी भाग गए। पुलिस ने दोनों पर हत्या प्रयास का केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

दूसरे पक्ष ने यह बताया पुलिस को

वहीं दूसरे पक्ष से युवक पार्थिव व दीपक को भी गोली लगी है। इन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। पार्थिव के पैर व दीपक के पेट के नीचे गोली लगी है। पुलिस ने युवक पार्थिव की शिकायत पर सुंदर व अन्य के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया है। सिविल लाइन थाना प्रभारी दर्पण ने बताया कि युवक पार्थिव का कहना है कि वह अपने पैसे लेने के लिए आया था। जिस पर उनके साथ कहासुनी की गई गोली चला दी।

मामले में शिकायत मिलने पर केस दर्ज कर लिया है। युवक पार्थिव ने पैसों का लेन देने बताया है। उसने बताया कि वह अपने पैसे लेने के लिए तारा नगर में आया था। जिसके बाद उनके साथ वारदात हुई। जबकि दूसरी ओर से सुंदर ने गोली मारने का आरोप पार्थिव व अन्य पर लगाया है। जल्दी ही मामले की सच्चाई का पता किया जाएगा। -दर्पण, सिविल लाइन थाना प्रभारी सोनीपत।

