बचत:अपनी ही बिजली से रोशन होंगे लघु सचिवालय के ऑफिस, सोलर प्लांट चालू

सोनीपत33 मिनट पहले
  • हर महीने लघु सचिवालय के विभिन्न विभागों द्वारा भरा जाता है आठ लाख का बिल, कार्यालयों में नहीं लगेगा बिजली कट

हरेडा द्वारा लघु सचिवालय परिसर और ज्युडीशियल काम्पलेक्स में बनाया गया सोलर पावर प्लांट चालू कर दिया गया है। जिससे लघु सचिवालय में बिजली के अभाव में बंद होने वाले कार्य अब नहीं रुकेंगे। इससे जिले के विभिन्न हिस्से से आने वाले लोगों को सबसे अधिक फायदा होगा। लघु सचिवालय और ज्यूडिशियल काम्पलेक्स में 200-200 किलाेवाट का सोलर पावर प्लांट लगाया गया है। जिससे औसतन प्रति महीने आठ लाख रुपए का फायदा होगा। सोलर पावर प्लांट सिस्टम पर कुल खर्च ढाई करोड़ रुपए खर्च किया गया है। जिससे लघु सचिवालय के सभी कार्यालयों को बिजली सप्लाई की जाएगी।

लघु सचिवालय का 600 किलोवाट लोड

लघु सचिवालय का कुल लोड करीब 600 किलोवाट है। यह बिजली निगम द्वारा प्रतिदिन लघु सचिवालय को सप्लाई की जाती है। जिसमें लघु सचिवालय परिसर में न्यायिक परिसर, ऑफिसर कॉलोनी, तहसील, आरटीओ, कृषि एवं किसान कल्याण विभाग, जिला बाल कल्याण विभाग समेत कई कार्यालय स्थापित हैं।

लघु सचिवालय में 100 प्रतिशत सब्सिडी पर लगाया गया है प्लांट

नवीकरणीय ऊर्जा विभाग हरियाणा के जिला कार्यक्रम अधिकारी सुभाष रंगा ने बताया कि बिजली बोझ को कम करने और ग्रीन एनर्जी को बढ़ावा देने के लिए सोलर पावर प्लांट को बढ़ावा दिया जा रहा है। सामान्य लोगाें को भी सब्सिडी पर उपकरण बांटे जा रहे हैं। ताकि अधिक से अधिक लोग प्रयोग में ले सकें। प्रदेश सरकार ने बिजली आपूर्ति का खर्च कम करने के लिए सभी सरकारी कार्यालयों पर 100 फीसद सब्सिडी पर सोलर पावर प्लांट लगाने का निर्णय लिया है। इसी के तहत जिला प्रशासन की ओर से लघु सचिवालय परिसर सहित अन्य स्थानों पर सोलर पावर प्लांट लगाने का काम किया जा रहा है।

प्रतिदिन 900 यूनिट बिजली बन रही है

200 किलोवाट के सोलर पावर प्लांट पर एक करोड़ 20 लाख रुपए का लागत आई है। इससे प्रतिदिन 900 यूनिट बिजली पैदा होगी। लघु सचिवालय और ज्युडीशियल काम्पलेक्स में प्रतिदिन 1800 यूनिट बिजली की बचत होगी। यानि की महीने में 54 हजार यूनिट केवल सोलर पावर प्लांट से होगी। जिससे लाखों रुपए का बिजली हर महीने बचेगा।

