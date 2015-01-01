पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जहरीली शराब का मामला:अवैध शराब पर रोक के लिए डीसी का सख्त कदम, सरपंच, पटवारी व ग्राम सचिव की जिम्मेदारी तय की

सोनीपत31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जहरीली शराब से काफी लोगों की मौत होने के बाद प्रशासन अब अवैध शराब पर रोक लगाने के लिए सख्त कदम उठा रहा है। नैना ततारपुर में मिली शराब की अवैध फैक्ट्री चौपाल से कुछ दूरी पर ही चल रही थी। जिसके चलते डीसी श्यामलाल पूनिया ने विभागीय जांच के निर्देश देने के साथ जनप्रतिनिधियों की जिम्मेदारी तय करती है। जिम्मेदारी मिलने के बाद भी यदि किसी गांव में अवैध शराब बेचे जाने का मामला सामने आया तो वहां के सरपंच, पंच, पटवारी व ग्राम सचिव पर भी कार्रवाई होगी।

ऐसे में पंचायत प्रतिनिधियों को अब इस तरह के मामले में सचेत रहना होगा बता दें कि जहरीली शराब से लगातार शहर व गांव गूमड़ में मौत होने के बाद पुलिस ने खरखौदा व नैना ततारपुर में अवैध शराब की फैक्ट्री पकड़ी थी। जबकि इससे पहले किसी को इनकी भनक तक नहीं थी। एसपी ने लापरवाही मिलने पर मोहाना थाना प्रभारी, कोर्ट चौकी इंचार्ज व बिट इंचार्ज को सस्पेंड कर दिया था।

गुमड़ में शराब पीने से जो लोग बीमार हुए थे, उनमें से कई को बिल्कुल भी दिखाई नहीं देता। उन्होंने कहा है कि वे अंधे हो चुके हैं। गांव के ही रणधीर, अजीत, सुरेंद्र ने भी बताया है कि उन्हें दिखाई देना बंद हो गया है। गांव के जितेंद्र का कहना है कि उसकी जान तो बच गई लेकिन उसकी आंखों की रोशनी चली गई।

किसी गांव में अवैध शराब बेची जाती है तो इसकी सूचना जनप्रतिनिधियों को पुलिस प्रशासन को देनी चाहिए। यदि आगे यदि किसी गांव में अवैध रूप से शराब की बिक्री होती मिली तो उस गांव के सरपंच, पटवारी ,नंबरदार और ग्राम सचिव पर भी कार्रवाई होगी। -श्याम लाल पूनिया, डीसी सोनीपत।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइंसान से इंसान में फैलने वाला जानलेवा वायरस सामने आया, इसके लक्षण से बचाव तक के तरीके जानिए - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें