सोनीपत:अवैध कॉलोनियों को लेकर होगा सर्वे, वेबसाइट पर डाली जाएगी सूची

सोनीपतएक घंटा पहले
  • ताकि लोग हों सचेत और अवैध कॉलाेनी में नहीं हो रजिस्ट्री

शहर में अवैध कॉलोनियों को लेकर नगर निगम प्रशासन एक विशेष मुहिम चलाने जा रहा है। जिसके अंतर्गत नगर निगम की टीम एक विशेष सर्वे करेगी जिसमें उन अवैध कॉलोनियों को चिह्नित किया जाएगा। यही नहीं इसकी सूची फिर निगम की वेबसाइट पर भी प्रकाशित की जाएगी। इसके लिए निगम की ओर विशेष टीम का गठन किया गया है।

सोनीपत में है अभी 89 वैध कॉलोनी

सोनीपत नगर निगम क्षेत्र में अभी 89 वैध कॉलोनियां हैं। जबकि करीब 30 से ज्यादा वैध अवैध कॉलोनियां है। इसमें करीब 10 कॉलोनियां ऐसी है जिन्हें निगम के वैध होने के आवेदन में भी भेजा गया था, लेकिन तकनीकी मापदंड पर खरा नहीं उतरने के कारण उन्हें वैध नहीं किया जा सका। इस संदर्भ में डीटीपी कार्यालय के अधिकारियों से शहर में बन रही अवैध काॅलाेनियाें का रिकाॅर्ड लेकर अपडेट किया जाएगा। इस रिकाॅर्ड में खसरा नंबर व किला नंबर भी अपडेट किया जाएगा, ताकि भविष्य में किसी तरह की काेई परेशानी न हाे।

अवैध कॉलोनियों में नहीं हो सकेगी रजिस्ट्री

इस सर्वे के बाद उन सभी कॉलोनियाें में रजिस्ट्री नहीं हो सकेगी तो तय मानक पर खरी नहीं उतर सकी होगी। यह व्यवस्था इसलिए संचालित की जा रही है क्योंकि शहरी निकाय विभाग ने नगर निगम से इन अवैध काॅलाेनियाें का सर्वे कर डाटा मांगा है। जैसे ही सर्वे रिपाेर्ट मिल जाएगी इसे यूएलबी की वेबसाइट पर अपलाेड किया जाएगा।

अवैध कॉलोनी में की खरीदारी तो खुद उठानी होगी जिम्मेदारी

निगम के बिल्डिंग इंस्पेक्टर आनंद किशोर ने बताया कि निगम ने सभी कॉलोनियों की सूची निगम की वेबसाइट पर डाल दी है। इसके साथ ही लोगों को इस मामले में सतर्क रहना हाेगा। क्याेंकि अगर काेई व्यक्ति अवैध काॅलाेनियाें में अगर प्लाॅट या मकान खरीदता है ताे वह उसकी व्यक्तिगत जिम्मेदारी पर रहेगा।

