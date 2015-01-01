पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जनता परेशान:सड़कों के बीच से गुजर रही सीवर पाइप लाइन के मैनहोल खुले पड़े

सोनीपत
शहर की सड़कों पर अंधेरे में चलना खतरे से खाली नहीं है। विभिन्न सड़कों के बीच से गुजर रही सीवर पाइप लाइन के लिए सीवर मैनहोल खुले पड़े हैं। जिससे हादसे की आशंका बनी है। इन गड्‌ढों के कारण कई स्थानों पर जाम की स्थिति भी बन जाती है। सुबह और शाम के समय लोगों को आवागमन में बहुत परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है। खास बात यह है कि अधिकारियों को इस मामले की जानकारी तक नहीं है। जिसके कारण समस्या लंबे समय बनी रहती है। कॉलोनियों में होने पर लोग शिकायत करते हैं, लेकिन मुख्य चौक चौराहों पर खुले मैनहोल लंबे समय तक ऐसे ही पड़े रहते हैं। इन दिनों भी कुछ ऐसा ही हाल शहर के कई हिस्सों में है।

नगर निगम द्वारा शहर में सीवरेज और पेयजल की व्यवस्था व रख-रखाव का कार्य किया जा रहा है, लेकिन सीधे तौर पर जुड़े अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों का बार-बार तबादला होने के कारण स्थिति में सुधार नहीं हो रहा है। शहर में इन दिनों एक दर्जन से अधिक स्थानाें पर सीवर मैनहोल खुला है। कई स्थानों पर लोगों ने शिकायत भी की, लेकिन सुधार को लेकर कोई ठोस प्रयास नहीं किया जा रहा है। जिसके कारण लोगों को हादसे का डर भी बना है। खासकर उन इलाकों में जहां पर शाम के लाइट की व्यवस्था नहीं है।

इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया में पांच मैनहोल खुले

इंडस्ट्रियल की सड़कों में जगह-गजह मेनहोल खुले हैं। जिसके कारण लोगों को आवागमन में परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। समाज सेवी अनिल गुप्ता सीटू, स्थानीय निवासी रोशन लाल, गौरव गुप्ता, अमित कुमार आदि ने कहा कि काफी समय से यह मेनहोल खुले हैं। जिसकी कई बार शिकायत की गई, लेकिन कोई देखने तक नहीं आया। उन्होंने कहा कि इन सड़कों से बड़ी संख्या में लोग आवागमन करते हैं।

मॉडल टाउन में कई जगह पर सीवर मैनहोल खुल

शहर के मॉडल टाउन इलाके में भी कई जगह पर सीवर मैनहोल खुले हैं। जिससे लोगों को बदबू का एहसास होता है। लोग करोड़ों रुपए कोठियों पर खर्च करने के बाद भी बदहाल जिंदगी जीने को मजबूर हैं। मॉडल टाउन निवासी अनिल कुमार, सोनू आदि ने कहा कि नगर निगम द्वारा स्वयं सर्वे यह सब करते रहना चाहिए, लेकिन कहा जाता है कि शिकायत नहीं मिली।

मुरथल अड्‌डा पर चैंबर खुला

मुरथल अड्‌डा मौजूद मूर्ति के बगल सब्जी मंडी को जाने वाले रोड पर चौक के हिस्से में ही पानी निकासी के लिए बनाया गया करीब तीन गुणा चार फीट का चैंबर खुला पड़ा है। इसके ऊपर लगाई जाली, इसमें टेढ़ी होकर पड़ी है। जिससे बचने के लिए अगल-बगल से निकलते हैं। इस वजह से यहां पर जाम की स्थिति बनी है। स्थानीय दुकानदार रवीश कुच्छल, मनोज कुमार आदि ने बताया कि अज्ञात वाहन चालक कई बार फंस जाते हैं।

