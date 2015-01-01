पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जहरीली शराब का मामला:मास्टरमाइंड अभी फरार, जिनका पोस्टमार्टम नहीं, उनके परिजनों ने भी की मुआवजे की मांग

सोनीपत44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सोनीपत. गुमड़ निवासी प्रेम को पीजीआई रोहतक रेफर किया गया।
  • अब तक 26 एफआईआर दर्ज, 34 को गिरफ्तार कर चुकी है पुलिस
  • सोमवार को 6 और एफआईआर दर्ज, खरखौदा में अवैध शराब फैक्ट्री को सामान मुहैया कराने वाले सहित 12 गिरफ्तार

जहरीली शराब के मामले में अभी तक मास्टर माइंड हाथ नहीं लगा है। पुलिस ने सोमवार को 6 और एफआईआर दर्ज की है, जबकि खरखौदा शराब फैक्ट्री को रॉ मटेरियल सप्लाई करने वाले सहित 12 को गिरफ्तार किए हैं। अभी तक 26 एफआईआर दर्ज करने के साथ 34 को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। एसपी ने बताया कि मुख्य आरोपी नरेश, सेठा व लीला जसराना की गिरफ्तारी के लिए एसआईटी लगातार दबिश दे रही है।

उन्होंने बताया कि नैना तितारपुर की अवैध शराब की फैक्ट्री का असल मास्टरमाइंड नरेश है। यह इसी गांव का रहने वाला है। सेठा, अजीत, विक्की, विजय सहयोगी थे। यहां का मुख्य सप्लायर लीला निवासी जसराना शहर में साहिल, अमित, सतपाल, पवन को सप्लाई देता था।

इन लोगों ने शुगर मिल, गोहाना रोड बाइपास, इंडियन कॉलोनी व मयूर विहार में खुर्दे खोल रखे थे। इस फैक्ट्री की शराब इंडियन कॉलोनी, मयूर विहार, गढ़ी ब्राहमणा व शास्त्री कॉलोनी में सप्लाई करने के आरोप में अमित को पुलिस ने चार दिन की रिमांड पर लिया है। सोमवार को खुर्दे चलाने वाले 12 और लाेगाें की गिरफ्तारियां हुई हैं।

बवाना दिल्ली से लाते थाे खाली पव्वे: खरखाैदा में पकड़ी नकली शराब फैक्ट्री में सामान उपलब्ध करवाने के आरोपी किशोर निवासी बिहार हाल दरियापुर कलां वाल्मीकि मोहल्ला दिल्ली को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है। उसने पुलिस को बताया कि खाली पव्वे बवाना दिल्ली से लाए गए थे।

एसडीएम को ज्ञापन दे मुआवजा, नौकरी मांगी

सोमवार को वे परिजन भी लघु सचिवालय में सीएम के नाम ज्ञापन देने पहुंचे, जिनके यहां मौत के बाद पोस्टमार्टम नहीं हुआ और अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया। इन्होंने पूर्व पार्षद संजय बड़वासनियां व अन्य लोगों के साथ एसडीएम को ज्ञापन दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि जहरीली शराब पीने से मयूर विहार, इंडियन कालोनी, शास्त्री कालोनी सहित अन्य कालोनियों में काफी मौतें हुई हैं।

इनमें से काफी को मामले का पता नहीं चला। जिसके चलते पोस्टमार्टम नहीं करवा सकते। ऐसे लोगों के परिवार के एक सदस्य को नौकरी व 25 लाख रुपए देकर आर्थिक मदद करनी चाहिए। जो परिजन सामने आए हैं उनमें मृतक दिनेश, अशोक, बलराज, अरुण, सोनू, मंदीप के परिजन हैं। इन्होंने आरोपियों पर ठोस कार्रवाई की मांग की।

आबकारी ने शराब ठेकों से भरा 275 सैंपल

जहरीली शराब से हुई मौतों के बाद पूरा जिला प्रशासन और आबकारी व कराधान विभाग द्वारा भी सैंपलिंग और जांच तेज कर दी गई है। जिसके तहत विभिन्न स्थानों से शराब को बरामद कर मामले दर्ज किए जा रहे हैं। शराब ठेकों से अब तक 275 सैंपल लिए। जिसे जांच के लिए एफएफडी में भेज दिया गया है। सभी ठेकेदारों को आदेश जारी किया गया है कि किसी के पास भी अगर बगैर पास व परमिट के शराब पाई जाएगी तो सीधे एफआईआर दर्ज की जाएगी।

डीईटीसी नरेश कुमार ने कहा कि लोग पंजीकृत ठेकों से ही शराब खरीदें। 10, 20 रुपए के लालच में अवैध तरीके से बिक रही कोई भी शराब नहीं खरीदें। अगर कहीं पर किसी को पता चलता है तो तत्काल ही विभाग या पुलिस को सूचित करें, ताकि कार्रवाई की जा सके। उन्होंने कहा कि सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट आते ही सार्वजनिक की जाएगी।

अभी दो दिन बाद आएगी विसरा रिपोर्ट

विसरा रिपोर्ट दो दिन बाद मिल जाएगी। मामले में 26 एफआईआर दर्ज करने के साथ टीमों ने 34 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। अब इस मामले में मुख्य आरोपी नरेश, सेठा व लीला जसराना की गिरफ्तारी होनी बाकी है। -जश्नदीप रंधावा, एसपी सोनीपत

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें