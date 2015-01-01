पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Haryana
  Sonipat
  The Method Of Disposal Of Waste Will Be Seen In Schools, Hospitals And Restaurants, There Are Around 2802 Schools And 65 Restaurants In The City.

स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण:स्कूल, अस्पताल व रेस्त्रा में देखी जाएगी कचरे के निपटान की विधि, शहर में हैं करीब 2802 स्कूल और 65 रेस्त्रा

सोनीपतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण 2021 को लेकर नगर निगम की और से तैयारी शुरू कर दी गई है, जिसमें सोनीपत की चुनौती इस बार बढ़ने जा रही है, क्योंकि शौचालय, एवं गली मौहल्लों में सफाई ही नहीं देखनी बल्कि शहर के स्कूल, अस्पताल, रेस्त्रा कितने स्वच्छ है और कैसे कचरे का निपटान किया जाता है, इन सभी के नंबर भी स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण के कुल अंको में जोड़े जाएंगे।

सोनीपत में करीब 120 अस्पताल, 65 रेस्टोरेंट और 280 स्कूल शामिल है। निगम अधिकारियों ने बताया कि नगर निगम ने सर्वेक्षण को लेकर शहर में विभिन्न रूप से जागरूकता की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है। इसके लिए अब निगम द्वारा दिन के साथ और रात में अलग अलग टीमों द्वारा सफाई की जा रही है। वहीं, मुख्य सड़कों पर स्वीपिंग मशीनों द्वारा सफाई की जा रही है।निगम निगम क्षेत्र में हालात अभी ज्यादा बेहतर नहीं है संयुक्त आयुक्त के आदेश के बाद भी जहां विभिन्न डंपिंग पॉइंट पर कचरा दोपहर 12 बजे तक पड़ा रहता है वहीं हॉस्टल होटल रेस्टोरेंट स्कूल कॉलेज में भी कचरे के निपटान को लेकर जागरूकता की भारी कमी है अधिकांश अवसरों पर इन स्थानों से रात को कचरा निकाल बाहर सड़क पर डाल दिया जाता है।

स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण में शहर के होटल, स्कूल और अस्पताल के लिए भी अंक रखे गए हैं। होटल साफ सुथरे और स्वच्छ होंगे तो शहर को इस सर्वे में पूरे अंक मिल जाएंगे। इसको लेकर निगम की ओर से भी होटल, स्कूल व अस्पतालों को निर्देश जारी किए गए। निरीक्षण के दौरान खामियां मिलने पर संबंधित प्रतिष्ठान को नोटिस दिया जाएगा। -साहब सिंह, सीएसआई, नगर निगम, सोनीपत।

