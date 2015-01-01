पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठिठुरन:धुंध छंटी तो पड़ा पाला, 5 डिग्री पर आया तापमान व शीतलहर ने कंपकपाया, पत्तेदार सब्जियों को हो सकता है नुकसान

आसमान में बादलों की लुकाछुपी और वातावरण में नमी के साथ चल रही शीतलहर से लोगों का हाल बेहाल है। न्यूनतम लगातार नीचे जा रहा है। धुंध के छंटते ही शीतलहर शुरू हो जाने से लोग बहुत ही प्रभावित हो रहे हैं। लोगों की सुबह अब देरी से होने लगी है। ठंड की वजह से लोग बिस्तर छोड़ने से परहेज करने लगे हैं। वहीं दूसरी ओर पत्तेदार सब्जियों पर भी वितरीत असर पड़ने की पूरे आसार हैं।

मौसम विभाग के वैज्ञानिकों की मानें तो पूरे सप्ताह तापमान यूं ही बना रहेगा। साप्ताहांत में हल्की बरसात के भी आसार है। जिससे तापमान और भी नीचे जा सकता है। मंगलवार को अधिकतम तापमान 18 डिग्री सेंटीग्रेट और न्यूनतम तापमान पांच डिग्री सेंटीग्रेट दर्ज किया गया। फिजीशियन डाॅ. सुनील कुमार ने बताया कि नियमित गर्म पानी का सेवन करें। पौष्टिक खाना खाएं। नॉन एल्कोहलिक पीएं। उंगलियों, पंजों, कानों तथा नाक पर सफेदपन अथवा पीले होने तथा सुन होने पर डाॅक्टर को दिखाएं।

फसलों की इस तरह से करें देखभाल

पाला पड़ने की स्थिति में फसलों की सिंचाई करना सबसे पहला सही कदम होता है। वरिष्ठ कृषि अधिकारी डा. देवेंद्र कुहाड़ ने बताया कि फसलों की हल्की सिंचाई करना चाहिए। जिससे खेत का तापमान शून्य डिग्री से नीचे नहीं गिरेगा और फसलों को पाले से होने वाले नुकसान से बचाया जा सकता है।

