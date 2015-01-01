पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जहरीली शराब से मौत का मामला:मृतकों के परिजन आ रहे सामने, एसपी बोले- सबकी होगी जांच, 34 पकड़े; मुख्य आरोपी फरार

सोनीपत32 मिनट पहले
  • डीसी ने कहा- 12 मौत संज्ञान में आई, अन्य की जांच जारी

जहरीली शराब से मौतों के मामले में अब मृतकों के परिजन कार्रवाई की मांग को लेकर सामने आने लगे हैं। इनमें अधिकतर वे हैं, जिनके अपनों की मौत के बाद पोस्टमार्टम नहीं हो पाया था। सोमवार को लघु सचिवालय पहुंचे परिजनों ने एसडीएम से मिलकर कार्रवाई की मांग की है। डीसी श्यामलाल पूनिया ने कहा कि अब तक जिले में 12 मौतें जहरीली शराब से संज्ञान में आई हैं। एसपी जश्नदीप रंधावा ने कहा- जो लोग सामने आ रहे हैं, उनके बयान दर्ज कर जांच की जाएगी।

जो लोग सामने आए हैं, उनमें मृतक दिनेश, अशोक, बलराज, अरुण, सोनू और मंदीप के परिजन हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि पुलिस ने जिले में अवैध शराब का कारोबार करने वालों पर 26 एफआईआर दर्ज की है। पुलिस ने अब तक 34 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। मुख्य आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए एसआईटी लगातार रेड कर रही है। जल्दी ही इन्हें भी गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा।

उन्होंने कहा कि विसरा रिपोर्ट दो दिन बाद मिलने की संभावना है। इसके बाद पता चलेगा कि उनकी मौत कैसे हुई थी। परिजनांे और ग्रामीणों के मुताबिक सोनीपत जिले में 38, पानीपत में 8 और फरीदाबाद में तीन लोगों की शराब से मौत हो चुकी है। अब भी पांच लोगों की हालत गंभीर बताई जा रही है।

सरकारी अस्पताल में करवाएं इलाज

एसडीएम सुरेंद्रपाल ने बताया कि सरकार ने जहरीली शराब से मरे लोगों के परिजनों को 2-2 लाख रुपए देने की घोषणा की है, जो लोग प्राइवेट अस्पताल में इलाज करवा रहे हैं, उनकी मदद के लिए कोई दिशा-निर्देश नहीं हैं।

परिजनों के बयान पर हो रहे केस : डीसी

डीसी ने कहा कि एसआईटी व एडीसी के नेतृत्व में बनी कमेटी जांच कर रही है। माैताें के कारण जानने के लिए परिजनाें से बातचीत की जा रही है। सरकार की गाइडलाइन और रिपाेर्ट के अनुसार कार्रवाई की जाएगी। पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट के आधार पर एफआईआर होंगी। परिजनों के बयान पर भी एफआईआर हुई हैं।

नैनातितारपुर की अवैध फैक्टरी का मास्टरमांइड नरेश, सेठा व लीला फरार

नैनातितारपुर में चल रही अवैध शराब की फैक्टरी का असल मास्टरमाइंड नरेश है। वह इसी गांव का रहने वाला है। नरेश के साथ इस धंधे में सेठा, अजीत, विक्की, विजय शामिल रहे हैं। यहां तैयार होने वाली शराब का मुख्य सप्लायर जसराना का लीला है।

लीला शहर में साहिल, अमित, सतपाल, पवन को सप्लाई देता था। इन्होंने ही शहर के शुगर मिल, गोहाना रोड बाइपास, इंडियन काॅलोनी व मयूर विहार में अवैध खुर्दे खोल रखे थे। अब इस मामले में मुख्य आरोपी नरेश, सेठा व लीला जसराना की गिरफ्तारी बाकी है। इनकी गिरफ्तारी के बाद जांच आगे बढ़ाई जाएगी।

