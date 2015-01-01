पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

टिकट की होड़:शहर की सरदारी नगर निगम से जुड़े गांव के लोगों पर भी निर्भर

साेनीपतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
1987 में पार्षद के लिए चुनाव में खड़े उम्मीदवार के लिए प्रचार करते पूर्व विधायक स्व. देवीदास।(फाइल फोटो)
  • मेयर पद के लिए सभी दलों में सबसे ज्यादा पंजाबी दावेदार
  • नगरपालिका व नगर परिषद की सरदारी अलग-अलग वर्ग के लोगों पर रही है

शहर में नगर पालिका व परिषद की सरदारी का ताज अलग-अलग वर्ग के चयनित उम्मीदवारों के सिर पर रहा है। चाहे वह पिछड़ा वर्ग हो या फिर बनिया, पंजाबी हो या फिर जाट बिरादरी। अब नगर निगम बनने के बाद गांव भी जुड़े हैं और मेयर का चुनाव सीधे तौर पर होगा। हर वर्ग से प्रत्याशी इस बार भी मैदान में कूदने की तैयारी में हैं, लेकिन कांग्रेस व भाजपा में ज्यादातर दावेदारी पंजाबी वर्ग से ही हुई है। अन्य दल अब समीकरण मिलाने में लगे हैं। अन्य वर्ग से भी प्रत्याशी मैदान में आ रहे हैं। गांवों के वोटर की भूमिका भी इस बार अहम होगी।

दो लाख 46 हजार 871 वोट वाले नगर निगम क्षेत्र में राजनैतिक पार्टियां शहर की सरदारी के लिए पंजाबी उम्मीदवार की हैट्रिक लगाने की कोशिश में हैं। भाजपा एवं कांग्रेस दोनों मे ही सबसे ज्यादा पंजाबी उम्मीदवारों ने मेयर की टिकट चाही है। वहीं जाट व अन्य वर्ग से भी दावेदारी है। बसपा एवं इनेलो में अभी प्रक्रिया जारी है, उनमें भी पंजाबी नेता मेयर पद की ख्वाहिश रखते हैं। क्षेत्र में करीब 40 हजार से ज्यादा पंजाबी वोटर हैं। जाट वोटर 60 हजार से ज्यादा हैं।

पहले भी 15 साल तक नहीं हुए थे चुनाव

जिस प्रकार अभी विभिन्न कारणों के चलते पांच साल तक चुनाव अटके रहे तो इससे पूर्व में भी शहर के वोटर एवं उम्मीदवार शहरी निकाय चुनाव का इंतजार कर चुके हैं। फूलचंद धानक के बाद अगले चुनाव के लिए करीब 20 साल तक इंतजार करना पड़ा। जिसमें 15 साल तक प्रशासक ने ही जिम्मेदारी संभाली। इस बार की तरह पहले भी कोर्ट के आदेश पर ही चुनाव हुए थे। जिसके बाद हुए चुनाव में लाला श्रीकृष्ण गुप्ता चेयरमैन बने थे।

वार्ड 11 है सबसे बड़ा वार्ड, यहां करीब 17 हजार वोटर हैं

29 अक्टूबर 1987 में हुए चुनाव में 175 वोट से जीत हासिल करने वाले एवं दो बार पार्षद रह चुके श्यामलाल प्रधान ने बताया कि आज जब एक ही वार्ड की वोटर संख्या 17 हजार 189 (वार्ड 11) है तो वहीं तब सभी वार्ड मिलाकर भी यह संख्या नहीं थी। उनके वार्ड में करीब नौ ही वोटर थे। इस बार सबसे कम वार्ड आठ में 3359 वोटर हैं।

हरियाणा से पहले ही बन गई थी शहर की सरकार

शहर की सरकार कहे जाने वाली नगर परिषद हरियाणा राज्य अस्तित्व में आने से पहले की बनी हुई है। पहली बार 13 वार्ड पार्षदों वाली नगर पालिका के चेयरमैन फूलचंद धानक बने, उन्हें हरियाणा-पंजाब के संयुक्त सीएम प्रताप सिंह कैरा ने कुर्सी पर बैठाया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें