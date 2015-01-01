पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नामांकन:मेयर पद के लिए दो और पार्षद पद के लिए हुआ है एक नामांकन

सोनीपतएक घंटा पहले
नगर निगम, सोनीपत के पहले चुनाव के अंतर्गत शनिवार को दो प्रत्याशियों ने मेयर पद के लिए नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किए हैं। इन प्रत्याशियों में एक पुरुष उम्मीदवार तथा एक महिला प्रत्याशी शामिल है। ये दोनों पति-पत्नी हैं। मेयर पद के लिए नामांकन निर्वाचन अधिकारी के रूप में नगर निगम के आयुक्त जगदीश शर्मा के पास जमा करवाए हैं।

बार एसोसिएशन में पूर्व उपाध्यक्ष संदीप मलिक ने मेयर पद के लिए नामांकन दाखिल किया है, वे कल भी नामांकन के लिए पहुंचे थे, लेकिन तकनीकी अड़चन के कारण जमा नहीं कर सकें, आज फिर एक बार फिर उन्हें तकनीकी परेशानी झेलनी पड़ी, लेकिन तीसरी बार में आखिरकार उन्होंने अपना नामांकन पत्र जमा करवा ही दिया।

जिनकी आयु 38 वर्ष है। इनके साथ ही 37 वर्षीय महिला राजेश रानी ने भी मेयर पद के लिए नामांकन जमा करवाया है। इनसे पहले वार्ड नंबर-19 से पार्षद के लिए एक नामांकन पहले दिन दाखिल किया गया था। इस प्रकार अभी तक निकाय चुनावों में मेयर पद के लिए दो तथा पार्षद पद के लिए एक नामांकन दाखिल किया गया है। नामांकन दाखिल करवाने की अंतिम तिथि 16 दिसंबर है।

जिप और बीडीपीओ कार्यालय में नहीं हुआ कोई नामांकन

नगर निगम चुनाव को लेकर नगर निगम कार्यालय के अलावा शहर में नामांकन के लिए जिला परिषद कार्यालय और बीडीपीओ कार्यालय में भी नामांकन केंद्र बनाया गया है। बीडीपीओ कार्यालय में वार्ड एक से पांच तक और जिला परिषद कार्यालय में 11 से 15 वार्ड तक के नामांकन किए जाएंगे। लेकिन अभी तक दोनों ही केंद्र खाली पड़े हैं। एक भी प्रत्याशी ने अभी तक नामांकन नहीं किया है।

बीडीपीओ मनीष मलिक ने बताया कि कार्यालय से 25 फार्म आवेदक ले गए हैं। जिसमें वार्ड एक और तीन के करीब 18 फार्म गए हैं। जिला परिषद में एआरओ नायब तहसीलदार बलवान सिंह ने बताया कि नामांकन केंद्र से अभी तक वार्ड-11 में सात फार्म, वार्ड-12 में दो फार्म, वार्ड-13 में चार फार्म, वार्ड-14 में आठ फार्म और वार्ड-15 में सात फार्म प्रत्याशी ले गए हैं। लेकिन लौटकर अभी तक कोई नहीं आया है।

