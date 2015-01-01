पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्राइम:तीन युवकों ने महिला से 50 हजार रुपए लूटे, केस

सोनीपत37 मिनट पहले
शहर के रोहतक रोड फ्लाईओवर के पास तीन बदमाशों महिला से 50 हजार रुपए लूट लिए। महिला यह नकदी उधार मांग कर लाई थी। वारदात के बाद आरोपी फरार हो गए। महिला ने मामले की शिकायत पुलिस को दी। पुलिस ने घटनास्थल का निरीक्षण करने के बाद केस दर्ज कर लिया है। कमला निवासी मोहन नगर ने सिटी थाना पुलिस को शिकायत देकर बताया कि अपने पशुओं का दूध बेचकर अपने परिवार का गुजर बसर करती है। वह शहर के रोहतक रोड पर व्यक्ति मामन के घर दूध पहुंचाती है।

उसे पैसों की आवश्यकता थी, जिसके चलते वह मामन से 50 हजार रुपए उधार लेकर आ रही थी। महिला बताया कि रविवार रात को जब वह मामन के घर से पैसे लेकर चली तो उसने पैसों को अपनी स्टील की डोली के अंदर डाल लिए थे। जब वह पैसे लेकर रोहतक रोड फ्लाईओवर के पास स्थित कार शोरूम के नजदीक पहुंची तो तीन युवक उससे नकदी से भरी डोली छीन फरार हो गए।

