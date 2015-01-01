पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:कागजों में हटे कचरा पॉइंट, लेकिन कचरे के ढ़ेर वहीं के वहीं

सोनीपत12 घंटे पहले
शहर की स्वच्छता रैंकिंग को सुधारने की बात तो की जा रही है, लेकिन ग्राउंड स्तर पर अभी भी पूरी तरह से काम नहीं हो रहा। शहर में कचरा पॉइंट बंद करने के आदेश दिए जा चुके हैं। 20 करीब कचरा पॉइंट बंद करने के आदेश प्रशासनिक स्तर पर हुए। कचरा उठान वाली गाड़ी की कचरा कलेक्ट करेंगी। फिर भी शहर के प्रमुख मार्गों पर कचरा सड़काें पर फेंका जा रहा है। यहां कचरा सड़ता रहता है ओर लोग बेहद परेशान हैं। हालात यह है कि अब कचरे से कई जगह ट्रैफिक पर भी असर पड़ने लगा है, लेकिन समाधान की तरफ कदम नहीं बढ़ रहे।

शहर की स्वच्छता रैंकिंग

केंद्रीय स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण में सोनीपत अभी तक टॉप-50 रैंकिंग में शामिल नहीं हो पाया है। 2019 में जहां 161 वहीं रैंकिंग थी, ताे 2020 में इसमें सुधार होकर यह रैंकिंग 103 हुई। सोनीपत को टॉप-50 में लाने की बात की जा रही है। लेकिन शहर में लगे गंदगी के ढेर इस प्लानिंग में पेंच बन सकते हैं। ऐसे में शहर में कचरे का उठान ओर बेहतर करना होगा। ताकि सोनीपत की स्वच्छता रैंकिंग में ओर सुधार हो सके। बता दें कि सोनीपत को 2017 में 243वीं रैंक मिली थी, जबकि इसके बाद 2018 में 156 रैंक थी।

शहर में कचरा उठान को और बेहतर किया जाएगा

शहर में जहां-जहां सड़कों पर कचरा डाला जा रहा है, वहां पर जल्दी ही काम करके इसे बंद करवाया जाएगा। कचरा उठान को और बेहतर किया जाएगा, ताकि लोग यहां कचरा न डाल सके। साहब सिंह, सफाई निरीक्षक नगर निगम।

