कार्रवाई:दो चर्चित ब्लाइंड मर्डर की फाइलें एसटीएफ को दी, रायपुर डबल मर्डर की जांच सबूत न मिलने पर फाइल क्लोज

सोनीपतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

ब्लाइंड मर्डर के मामले जिले में लगातार बढ़ रहे हैं, लेकिन बात स्थानीय पुलिस द्वारा की जा रही जांच की करें तो काफी चर्चित मामले पुलिस से नहीं सुलझे। ऐसे दो चर्चित मामलों की फाइल अब डीजीपी ने स्पेशल टास्क फोर्स अर्थात एसटीएफ को सौंपी है। वहीं, दूसरी तरफ रायपुर डबल मर्डर केस की फाइल सीआईए ने सबूत न मिलने की बात कहकर सदर थाना पुलिस को वापस सौंप दी। यह फाइल क्लोज कर दी गई है। जबकि अपनों के जाने का दुख परिजनों को दर्द दे रहा है, यह दर्द इसलिए भी गहरा हो रहा है, क्योंकि हत्यारे खुलेआम घूम रहे हैं। परिजनों का आरोप है कि एसपी, मंत्री के यहां जा-जाकर परेशान हो गए हैं, लेकिन जांच आगे नहीं बढ़ रही।

हिमांशु व दीपांकुर हत्याकांड जांच सीआईए के पास थी

फाइल क्लोज पर परिजन बोले- सीबीआई जांच हो 9 मार्च 2019 को रात करीब 8 बजे रायपुर गांव निवासी हिमांशु व दीपांकुर की चाकुओं से गोदकर हत्या कर दी थी। जांच सीआईए को दे दी गई। सीआईए ने कई महीने इस केस पर काम किया, लेकिन सुराग न मिलने की बात कहकर अब यह फाइल दोबारा सदर थाना में ही भेज दी। सदर थाना प्रभारी सुनील ने बताया कि सुराग न मिलने पर फाइल क्लोज कर दी। जैसे ही कोई सबूत मिलेगा, जांच की जाएगी। मृतक हिमांशु के पिता राजकर्ण ने बताया कि हिमांशु उसका इकलौता बेटा था। हत्या के मामले की ढंग से जांच को वह मंत्री व एसपी से भी मिला, लेकिन जांच सुस्त रही। सीबीआई से इस मामले की जांच होनी चाहिए।

हत्या के दो चर्चित ब्लाइंड केस, जिनकी जांच एसटीएफ को मिली है

पहला केस : 2018 खरखौदा में क्रिकेट कोच सुमित की दो हमलावरों ने गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी थी। यह मामला स्थानीय पुलिस से नहीं सुलझा। इसलिए अब एसटीएफ जांच करेगी। दूसरा केस : 2016 में बहालगढ़ में कर्मचारी ओमप्रकाश की हत्या कर लाखों रुपए लूट लिए थे। यह मामला राई व सीआईए पुलिस से भी नहीं सुलझा। इसलिए डीजीपी ने जांच अब एसटीएफ को दी।

जीटी रोड देवीलाल पार्क के सामने युवक-युवती के कटे हुए शव मिले थे

6 अप्रैल 2015 जीटी रोड देवीलाल पार्क के पास युवक व युवती के शव मिले थे। दोनों को काटकर बक्सों में डालकर फेंका गया था। दोनों की हत्या आज तक राज बनी हुई है। पुलिस का कहना कि नेशनल क्राइम ब्यौरा तक मामले की जांच की। लेकिन पुलिस इन दोनों की पहचान तक नहीं कर पाई। यह मामला राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर छाया था। लेकिन अब इस केस की फाइल भी क्लॉज है।

सोनीपत के दो चर्चित ब्लाइंड मर्डर की जांच उन्हें मिली है। यह खरखौदा में क्रिकेट कोच सुमित की हत्या का मामला व बहालगढ़ में कर्मचारी ओमप्रकाश की हत्या कर लाखों रुपए लूटने का मामला है। दोनों केस पर गहनता से जांच जारी है। हर संदिग्ध से पूछताछ शुरू की है। -सतीश देशवाल, इंस्पेक्टर, एसटीएफ।

