कोविड-19:कोरोना से दो की मौत,138 नए संक्रमित मिले, गांव से ज्यादा शहर में फैला कोरोना, अब तक 58 की गई जान

सोनीपत4 घंटे पहले
सोनीपत. शहर के कच्चे क्वार्टर बाजार में लगी भीड़।

त्यौहारी सीजन में कोरोना गांव से ज्यादा शहर में फैल गया है। बाजारों में भीड़ इसका कारण रही। सोशल डिस्टेंस, मास्क लगाने की पालना नहीं हो पा रही। ऐसे में जिस तरह से बाजार में भीड़ बेकाबू हैं और तरह से कोरोना वायरस भी बेकाबू होता जा रहा है। शनिवार को कोरोना से दो लोगों की मौत हुई और 138 नए केस आए। अब मौतें भी शहर में ज्यादा हो रही हैं। नवंबर में पांच मौतें हुई हैं। इनमें से एक रूलर एरिया से हैं तो चार अर्बन एरिया से। इसके साथ अब ग्रामीण व शहरी एरिया में मौत का आंकड़ा बराबर हो गया है। 29 मौतें शहर में व 29 गांव में हुई। जिले में कोरोना से मौत का आंकड़ा 58 पर पहुंच गया है। शहर में 4 दिन के अंदर 3 मौतें हुई हैं।

कोरोना फैलने के यह कारण

पहला कारण : शहर में अब गर्म कपड़े खरीदने के लिए लोगों की भीड़ ज्यादा लग रही है। सड़क के किनारे काफी स्टॉल शहर के मुख्य बाजारों में लगे हैं। खासकर कच्चे क्वार्टर बाजार में यह समस्या ज्यादा है। यहां एक कपड़े को कई-कई लोग छूते हैं। इनमें से काफी के मुंह पर मॉस्क नहीं होता।

दूसरा कारण : कपड़ों व अन्य सामान की खरीदारी के बाद लोग गोल गप्पों की रेहड़ी, फास्ट फूड की रेहड़ी पर खड़े होकर खानपान करते हैं। यहां सोशल डिस्टेंस सहित अन्य नियमों की पालना नहीं हो रही। ऐसे में कोरोना संक्रमण फैलने का खतरा यहां ज्यादा है। लेकिन यहां संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए न नगर निगम ठोस कदम उठा रहा है ओर न स्वास्थ्य विभाग।

यह है कोरोना की पूरी रिपोर्ट

  • शनिवार को टेस्टिंग हुई- 1707
  • अब तक ठीक हुए कुल मरीज- 11282
  • जिले में कुल एक्टिव केस - 988
  • जिले में कुल कोरोना आंकड़ा- 12328
  • शनिवार को ठीक हुए मरीज- 101
  • हर दिन की औसत 102 की हुई, दो दिन पहले 100 थी
  • नवंबर में कोरोना का विस्फोट हर दिन हो रहा है। 21 दिन में 2152 केस मिल चुके हैं। अब हर दिन की औसत बढ़कर 102 केस मिलने की हो गई है। दो दिन पहले यह औसत 100 थी। ज्यादा केस शहर में मिल रहे हैं।
