चोरी का प्रयास:दुकान में घुसे दो चोर, पड़ोसियों ने मालिक को किया फोन, मालिक पहुंचा तो आरोपी पिस्तौल तान भागे

सोनीपत4 घंटे पहले
सोनीपत . चोरी की वारदात को लेकर रोष जताते दुकानदार। - Dainik Bhaskar
सोनीपत . चोरी की वारदात को लेकर रोष जताते दुकानदार।
  • दुकानदार का आरोप- पुलिस को कट्रोल रूम में फोन किया, लेकिन समय पर नहीं मिली मदद
  • बढ़ती चोरियों को लेकर व्यापारियों ने किया प्रदर्शन

शहर के सिटी थाना क्षेत्र में एक बार फिर से दो चोरों ने इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स की दुकान में चोरी का प्रयास किया। लेकिन पड़ोसियों ने समय रहते दुकानदार को फोन कर दिया। दुकानदार दुकान पर पहुंचा तो आरोपी पिस्तौल तानकर फरार हा़े गए। दोनों आरोपी सीसीटीवी में दुकान के अंदर सामान इक्कठा करते हुए दिख रहे हैं।

व्यापारी ने आरोप लगाया कि उसने घटना के तुरंत बाद पुलिस को कंट्रोल रूम में फोन किया, लेकिन मदद नहीं मिली। इसके बाद व्यापारी इक्कठा हुए ओर रोष प्रदर्शन किया। व्यापारियों ने मांग कि चोरी करने आए आरोपियों को तुरंत गिरफ्तार किया जाए। इसके साथ क्षेत्र में हुई चोरी की वारदातों का खुलासा किया जाएगा।

दुकानदार अनिल ने बताया कि सोमवार की सुबह उनके पड़ोसी ने उसे फोन करके बताया कि आपकी दुकान में चोर घुसे हुए हैं। वह तुरंत दुकान पर पहुंचा। उसने देखा की शटर का ताला टूटा हुआ है। उसने देखा अंदर दो चोर सामान को चुराने के लिए इक्कठा कर रहे थे। उसने आरोपियों को ऐसा करने से रोका तो उन्होंने उस पर पिस्तौल तान दी। इसके बाद आरोपी बाहर खड़ी गाड़ी में बैठकर फरार हो गए।

दोनों ने पहन रखी थी मंकी कैप

दोनों आरोपियों ने चेहरा छुपाने के लिए मंकी कैप पहन रखी थी। इसके साथ आरोपी गाड़ी में सवार हाेकर आए थे। दुकानदार अनिल ने बताया कि आरोपियों की गाड़ी का नंबर उन्होंने देख लिया है इसकी जानकारी पुलिस को दी जाएगी।

बार-बार हो रही चाेरी

जनवरी माह में सिटी थाना एरिया में बार-बार चोरियों हो रही हैं। पुलिस लाइन में तीन चोरी की वारदात, सेक्टर-23 आउटर रोड पर एक चोरी की वारदात, सरस्वती विहार में एक चोरी की वारदात हुई है। इनका अभी तक खुलासा नहीं हुआ है। ओल्ड चौकी एरिया में इससे पहले कामी रोड स्थित पांच हजार साल पुराने काली माता के मंदिर में चोरी की वारदात हुई थी। अब यह जांच सीआईए के पास है। परंतु खुलासा नहीं हो पाया है।

