लापरवाही:बाजारों में बिना मास्क वालाें की उमड़ने लगी भीड़, फिर बढ़ने लगा संक्रमण, 69 केस अाए

सोनीपतएक घंटा पहले
सोनीपत. शहर के कच्चे क्वार्टर बाजार में बच्चे बिना मास्क के घूमते हुए।

शहर में कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण को रोकने के दावे हवा हो रहे हैं। शहर के कच्चे क्वार्टर बाजार में बिना मास्क वाली भीड़ ने चिंता बढ़ा दी है। गुरूवार को बाजार में भीड़ रही, लेकिन सजगता देखने को नहीं मिली। लोगों की लापरवाही के कारण लगातार दूसरे दिन कोरोना के केस 65 से ऊपर आए। करोना के नए 69 केस मिले। जबकि बुधवार को 67 केस मिले थे। नए केसों में 28 महिला मरीज भी शामिल हैं। इसके साथ ही कुल संक्रमित मरीजों का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 9986 हो गया है। दस हजार का आंकड़ा होने में अब 14 केसों की कमी है।

रेपिड एंटीजन किट से टेस्टिंग घटी

रेपिड एंटीजन किट से टेस्टिंग घट गई है। पहले जहां पांच सौ टेस्ट इससे होते थे, वहीं गुरुवार को 139 टेस्ट हुए। एक चिकित्सक ने बताया कि किट कम हैं। पांच सौ किट ही आई थी। आरटीपीसीआर किट से 1085 के टेस्ट किए गए।

साेनीपत शहर में यहां मिले मरीज

अशोक विहार, ऋषि कुंज कालोनी, नरेन्द्र नगर, मैपस्को सिटी, सक्सेना अस्पताल के नजदीक, आईटीआई, मॉडल टाउन में एक-एक, सेक्टर-14, 15, काठमण्डी, अशोक नगर, ब्रह्मा नगर, दहिया कालोनी में दो-दाे, न्यू महावीर कालोनी में चार, सेक्टर-12, 23 में पांच-पांच संक्रमित मिले।

ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में यहां मिले मरीज

गांव शाहपुर, सिसाना, गढी ब्रह्माणान, रोलद लतीफपुर, सफियाबाद, खरखौदा, ताजपुर, प्याऊ मनियारी, बड़ी, खाण्डा, खरखौदा के वार्ड-10, माहरा, बड़ोता, पिनाना, शहजादपुर, कुण्डली में एक-एक, टीडीआई किंग्सबरी कुण्डली, खेवडा, बंदेपुर में दाे-दाे, सेक्टर-57 कुण्डली में छ: नए संक्रमित मिले हैं।

