नए नियम:वाहनों से भी कॉमर्शियल प्रचार करने पर देना होगा जुर्माना

सोनीपत41 मिनट पहले
नगर निगम अब शहर में वाहन पर रखकर प्रचार करने वालों से भी जुर्माना वसूल करेगा। इसके लिए विशेष अभियान शुरू किया गया है। जमाना प्रचार का है, कहा जाता है कि जो दिखता है वो बिकता है। इसलिए हर कोई जिसे किसी तरह का लाभ लेना है ताबड़तोड़ प्रचार कर रहा है। जहां जगह मिल रही वहीं अपना बैनर-पोस्टर लगा दे रहा है।

शहर की सुंदरता को बनाए रखने के लिए प्रचार करने के नियम बनाए गए हैं। इसके तहत शहर में किसी तरह का प्रचार करने के लिए नगर निगम से परमिशन लेनी होती और बदले में फीस चुकानी पड़ती है, लेकिन कंपनियां और लोकल कारोबारियों ने विज्ञापन का नया रास्ता निकाल लिया है। वो ऑटो रिक्शा, ई-रिक्शा या बस के जरिए प्रचार करते हैं।

विज्ञापनों से पटे हैं वाहन

शहर में ई रिक्शा, ऑटो रिक्शा और बसें सहित अन्य वाहनाें पर विज्ञापन वाले स्टीकर लगे हुए हैं। नगर निगम में किसी भी विज्ञापन एजेंसियों व कंपनियों का न तो रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया कराया गया है और न ही इससे कोई टैक्स लिया जा रहा है। जबकि वाहनों पर हो रहे विज्ञापनों के जरिए कंपनियां लाखों-करोड़ों रुपए कमा रही हैं।

‌10 हजार तक जुर्माना : नियमों को लेकर नहीं है ध्यान

नगर निगम के विज्ञापन विभाग में शहर में हॉर्डिंग व बैनर के माध्यम से होने वाले प्रचार के लिए लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन कराने व टैक्स वसूलने पर तो ध्यान है, लेकिन वाहनों से होने वाले विज्ञापनों पर नहीं। वैसे भी ऐसा नहीं हैं कि वाहनों पर फ्री में होने वाले विज्ञापनों का लाभ सिर्फ कमर्शियल हो रहा है। चुनाव के दौरान राजनीतिक पार्टियों ने भी पब्लिक तक अपनी पहुंच बढ़ाने और योजनाओं को पहुंचाने के लिए इन्हीं ऑटो और ई रिक्शा वाले विज्ञापनों का सहारा लिया।

नगर निगम अब शहर में वाहन पर रखकर प्रचार करने वालों से भी जुर्माना वसूल करेगा। इसके लिए विशेष अभियान शुरू किया गया है। हर वाहन संचालक से 5 से दस हजार रुपए वसूल किए जाएंगे। जाएगा दस हजार रुपए जुर्माना। प्रशासन ने तय किया है कि नगर निगम की अनुमति के बिना शहर में प्रचार करने पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इसके लिए अब तक बीस हजार रुपए जुर्माने के वसूले गए हैं। देवेन्द्र खासा, एसडीओ, नगर निगम, सोनीपत।

