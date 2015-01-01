पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Sonipat
  • Vij Said In The House Only 9 Died Due To Poisonous Liquor, Three In Panipat Still In Critical Condition, Dae's Eyes Closed

अब तक 47 की जान गई:सदन में विज बोले-जहरीली शराब से सिर्फ 9 की मौत, पानीपत में तीन की हालत अब भी नाजुक, दाे काे दिखना हुआ बंद

सोनीपतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गन्नौर के गुमड़ में पहुंचे शव तो ग्रामीण देर रात तक सड़क पर बैठे रहे
  • पानीपत-सोनीपत में 3-3, फरीदाबाद में 2 और मौत
  • भास्कर की टीम पीड़ितों के घर पहुंची। कई सदमे में हैं, कुछ बोलने को तैयार नहीं।

जहरीली शराब ने शुक्रवार को आठ और लोगों की जान ले ली। सोनीपत-पानीपत में 3-3 और फरीदाबाद में दो नई मौतें हुईं। पांच दिनों में सोनीपत में 36, पानीपत में 8 और फरीदाबाद में 3 की मौत शराब से होने की बात सामने आई है। इस मुद्दे पर गृहमंत्री अनिल विज को जब विपक्ष ने विधानसभा में घेरा तो उन्होंने महज नौ लोगों (पानीपत में 5 और सोनीपत में 4) की मौत जहरीली शराब से होने की बात कही।

ऐसे में बड़ा सवाल है इनके अतिरिक्त जिन 38 लोगों ने शराब पीने के बाद सांस में दिक्कत, सीने में दर्द और उल्टी आदि लक्षणों से दम तोड़ा उनकी जान गई कैसे। मौतों के आंकड़ों को लेकर पुलिस और सरकार के दावे अलग-अलग हैं। सोनीपत के डीसी श्यामलाल पूनिया ने नौ और पानीपत के डीएसपी सतीश वत्स ने आठ मौतें जहरीली शराब से होने की पुष्टि की है। पानीपत में अब भी 3 की हालत नाजुक है। दो को दिखाई नहीं दे रहा है। नंगलापार में मेहरसिंह और सुशील की भी मौत जहरीली शराब से ही होने की पुष्टि हुई है। सीएम मनोहरलाल खट्‌टर ने कहा है कि अवैध शराब के नेटवर्क का पर्दाफाश किया जाएगा।

जहरीली शराब से जान गंवाने वाले जयपाल (40), प्रदीप (30) का शव पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शुक्रवार को पहुंचा तो परिजनों व गुमड़ के लोगों ने गन्नौर-खुबडू़ सड़क पर शव रखकर जाम लगा दिया। दिन के सवा 12 बजे से देर रात तक लोग रोड पर डटे थे। वे आरोपियों पर कार्रवाई, परिजनों को 25-25 लाख रु. मुआवजा और सरकारी नौकरी की मांग कर रहे थे। पुलिस ने दो मृतकों के परिजनों व शराब पीने से दो बीमार पड़े लोगों की शिकायत पर चार एफआईआर दर्ज की है।

भास्कर पड़ताल- ये हैं जान गंवा चुके 32 लोगों के नाम

पानीपत में धनसोली निवासी बलबीर सिंह, सतपाल, काला उर्फ इस्लाम, बिजेन्द्र उर्फ बीजा, शिवकुमार, इंद्रसिंह, नंगला पार निवासी मेहरसिंह, सुशील उर्फ काला। सोनीपत शहर निवासी अरुण कौशिक, राजू, मुकेश, चांदराम, सतीश, मंदीप, बलराज, महावीर, बलराज, धर्मवीर, बलजीत, रणवीर, राजेश, मनोज, रिंपा, रघुवीर, भूखड़, दिनेश। गन्नौर में गुमड़ गांव निवासी: जयपाल, सुरेंद्र, राकेश, प्रदीप, तीर्थ और विक्रम।

प्रदेशभर में कार्रवाई, 14 हजार बोतल शराब बरामद, 42 अरेस्ट

  • सोनीपत में देर रात बैंयापुर के ठेकेदार सतपाल समेत 7 काबू। सतपाल के ठेके में अवैध शराब नैनातितारपुर के टीचर विजय की फैक्ट्री से आती थी। 45 पेटी शराब की बरामद हुई है।
  • नूंह में 945 पेटी (11340 बोतल)अवैध देसी शराब कैंटर समेत जब्त। चालक अरेस्ट।
  • यमुनानगर में 13 गिरफ्तार। 210 बोतल शराब जब्त।
  • चरखी दादरी में सीएम फ्लाइंग ने बौंद कलां में 36 बोतल शराब पकड़ी।
  • सोनीपत में 144 में से 55 ठेकों से सैंपल लिए।
  • सिरसा में कंगनपुर रोड पास अवैध ठेका पकड़ा। 461 बोतल देसी, 285 अध्धा, 645 पव्वा जब्त।
  • भिवानी के गांव गेंडावास में ठेका संचालक काबू।
  • रोहतक में 386 बोतल शराब बरामद। 9 अरेस्ट।
  • झज्जर में 109 बोतल, 24 अध्धे व 3 पव्वे बरामद। 5 गिरफ्तार।
  • गन्नौर में गुमड़ पास 10 शराब के ठेक बंद कराए।
  • पानीपत में नंगला पार का ठेकेदार संदीप गिरफ्तार। सनौली में 4 केस दर्ज।
  • पानीपत में 375 बोतल और 219 पव्वे बरामद की। समालखा में 5 लोगों से 88 बोतल शराब जब्त।

चार दिन बाद भी सोनीपत शहर की मौतों का जिम्मेदार तय नहीं

पिछले पांच दिनों में सोनीपत शहर में 30 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है, जिनमें ज्यादातर की जान जहरीली शराब से गई है। इंडियन कॉलोनी के राजू की मौत के मामले में ही पुलिस ने धारा 304 यानी गैरइरादतन हत्या का केस दर्ज किया है। अन्य मरने वालों के मामले में अब तक कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई है, जबकि गन्नौर क्षेत्र के गुमड़ गांव में 6 मौतों के मामले में पुलिस ने 304 के तहत केस दर्ज किया है। पानीपत में हुईं मौतों में भी ऐसी ही कार्रवाई की है। बड़ा सवाल यह है कि सोनीपत शहर में हुईं मौतों का जिम्मेदार तय करने में पुलिस को और कितना समय लगेगा। नैनातितारपुर में अवैध फैक्ट्री पकड़े जाने पर 120बी, 272, 328, 420, 467, 468, 471 और एक्साइज एक्ट की धारा 3 व 61 में कार्रवाई की है।

शिकायत के बिना भी पुलिस कर सकती है एफआईआर

हालात गैर इरादतन हत्या का मामला दर्ज करने का पर्याप्त आधार हैं। कोई शिकायत नहीं देता है तो भी जिन अधिकारियों के पास सूचना है, उनका कर्तव्य है कि वो एफआईआर दर्ज कर सबूत इकट्‌ठा करें। मेडिकल रिपोर्ट के इंतजार में साक्ष्य नष्ट हो सकते हैं। -परिक्षित अहलावत, वरिष्ठ वकील

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें