पाॅलीथिन जुर्माना:व्यापार मंडल दुकानदार पहुंचे उपायुक्त के पास

साेनीपत38 मिनट पहले
सीएम फ्लाइंग द्वारा बैन किए गए पाॅलीथिन का काराेबार करने पर 75 हजार रुपए जूर्माना करने के मामले में शनिवार काे जिला व्यापार मंडल पदाधिकारी साेमवार काे डीसी श्यामलाल पूनिया से मिले। व्यापारियों ने जुर्माने के साथ सामान भी जब्त किए जाने का विरोध किया। विरोध स्वरूप दुकानदारों ने दोपहर 12 बजे तक अपनी दुकानें बंद रखी।

डीसी ने दुकानदारों से बैन किए गए पाॅलीथिन इस्तेमाल न करने आह्वान किया। प्रदूषण से सुरक्षा और तय नियमों की पालना में दुकानदारों से सहयोग करने को कहा। सीएम फ्लाइंग टीम की कार्रवाई में करीब एक क्विंटल पाॅलीथिन किया बरामद किया गया था। जिला प्रधान संजय सिंगला व कार्यकारी शहरी प्रधान पवन तनेजा ने कहा कि दुकानदारों पर जब जुर्माना ही लगा दिया तो फिर माल जब्त करने की क्या जरूरत थी।

निगम कर्मियों ने जब्त किए सामान की रसीद भी नहीं दी। मोहर लगी थैलियों व डिस्पोजल पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं होनी चाहिए। इस मौके पर नेता ललित पंवार, युवा प्रधान हिमांशु कुकड़ेजा, कोषाध्यक्ष रविन्द्र सरोहा, संगठन सचिव कमल हसीजा, पॉलिथीन एसोसिएशन प्रधान राम प्रकाश हुड्डा, सुनील, पुष्कर, गीरीष, राज कुमार, सुभाष नारंग, हरीश कुमार, अमित, अनिल, दीपक आदि व्यापारी मौजूद रहे।

50 माइक्रोन से कम की पॉलिथीन है बैन

50 माइक्रोन से कम की पाॅलीथिन का प्रॉडक्शन करने वाली सभी यूनिट्स एनजीटी के बैन के दायरे में आती हैं। अगर कोई घर से ऐसी पॉलिथीन लेकर मार्केट जाता है जो बैन है तो उस पर कार्रवाई हो सकती है क्योंकि पाॅलीथिन बनाने से लेकर इस्तेमाल करना तक बैन है। फिर उन्हें कोई दुकानदार इस्तेमाल कर रहा हो या कस्टमर। घर के डस्टबिन में डाली जाने वाली ब्लैक थैलियां भी एनजीटी के बैन के दायरे में आती हैं। जिस थैली में दूध पैक होता है या फिर सरसो तेल या फिर घी आदि की पैकिंग के लिए जिस प्लास्टिक का इस्तेमाल होता है वह 50 माइक्रोन से ज्यादा की है और इसी कारण वह बैन नहीं है।

