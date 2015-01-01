पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नोक-झोंक:पुलिस कर्मचारी ने टोका तो विधायक कुंडू बोले- उंगली मत दिखा, पहले तमीज सीखो

सोनीपत
विधायक बलराज कुंडू व पुलिस कर्मी के बीच हुई बहस।
  • राणा का पर्चा भरवाने गाड़ी में आए विधायक बलराज
  • जनसेवक मंच के बैनर तले मेयर के लिए संदीप राणा ने किया नामांकन

नगर निगम चुनाव में नामांकन प्रक्रिया के अंतिम दिन उम्मीदवारों की दौड़ के साथ विधायक का टशन देखने को मिला, वहीं ऐन मौके पर फार्म में किए बदलाव के चलते कई उम्मीदवारों को सर्दी में भी पसीना ला दिया। हालत यह हुई कि उम्मीदवारों को फार्म तीन-तीन बार भरना पड़ा। जल्दबाजी में फार्म को कार के बोनट पर ही भरा।

उंगली दिखाई तो भड़के विधायक

जनसेवक मंच के बैनर तले संदीप राणा का पर्चा दाखिल कराने पहुंचे महम से विधायक बलराज कुंडू से पुलिस कर्मी उलझ गया। गाड़ी सहित निगम परिसर में दाखिल होने से नाराज पुलिस कर्मी ने उन्हें गाड़ी को बाहर निकालने को कहा, जिस पर भड़के विधायक ने कहा कि उंगली मत दिखा और तमीज सीखो, फिर कहा कि यह कौन सी तमीज है बात करने की, मुझे पहले ठीक से उतर तो लेने दो और व्यवस्था को सुधारे। हालांकि बाद में पुलिस कर्मी ने कहा कि वे नहीं जानते थे कि ये विधायक है, उन्होंने महज एक उम्मीदवार का समर्थक समझा।

वकील भी ठीक से नहीं भर सके फार्म

चुनाव में कई उम्मीदवारों को नई नामांकन प्रक्रिया रास नहीं आई है। जिस कारण कई प्रत्याशियों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा। हालत यह रही कि पहले से अभ्यस्त नहीं होने के कारण उम्मीदवारों को दो से तीन बार तक आवेदन करना पड़ा। वार्ड सात से उम्मीदवारी करने आए सुनील एवं वार्ड छह से आई उम्मीदवार सीमा को ऐसी ही परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा। ऐसे में उम्मीदवारों ने व्यवस्था पर ही सवाल उठाए कि प्रशासन ने एकाएक नया फार्म क्यों लागू किया। जबकि अधिकारी बोले कि नामांकन करने से पहले फार्म को पहले जांच करवानी चाहिए, यहां बिना तैयारी के फार्म भरने पहुंचने के कारण ऐसी स्थिति उत्पन्न हो रही है।

