बड़वासनी की घटना:घरेलू विवाद में पत्नी को डंडों से पीटा ताे हुई मौत, पति और सास पर मामला दर्ज

सोनीपतएक घंटा पहले
बड़वासनी में तीन पहले एक परिवार में बुजुर्ग महिला की मौत के बाद लोग शोक जताने पहुंच रहे थे। इस बीच घरेलू विवाद को लेकर व्यक्ति की अपनी पत्नी के साथ कहासुनी हुई और पति ने डंडों से महिला की पिटाई कर दी। इससे महिला की मौत हो गई। सदर पुलिस ने सूचना के बाद शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम करवाया। महिला के पिता ने पति और सास पर हत्या करने का आरोप लगाया है। पुलिस ने हत्या का मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

गांव खटकड़ निवासी रामलाल ने सदर थाना पुलिस को बताया कि उन्होंने अपनी बेटी प्रिया (25) की शादी 2013 में बड़वासनी निवासी संदीप के साथ की थी। शादी के बाद से ही संदीप मामूली बात पर भी प्रिया से मारपीट करता था। बेटी-बेटा होने के बाद भी उसके व्यवहार में कोई बदलाव नहीं आया। आरोप हैं कि मंगलवार को संदीप ने फिर से प्रिया को पीटना शुरू कर दिया। उसे डंडों से पीटा गया। जिसमें आरोपी की मां मूर्ति ने भी उसका साथ दिया। बुरी तरह पिटाई करने से प्रिया की मौत हो गई। सदर थाना प्रभारी सुनील कुमार ने बताया कि रामलाल के बयान पर प्रिया के पति संदीप व सास मूर्ति पर हत्या का केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

प्रिया की संदीप से शादी के बाद उसे दो बच्चे है। जिसमें बड़ी बेटी 6 साल की है और छोटा बेटा महज दो साल का है। उनके सिर से मां का साया सदा के लिए उठ गया है। वहीं पिता व दादी पर हत्या का आरोप लग गया है। ग्रामीणों के अनुसार तीन दिन पहले ही संदीप की दादी की मौत हुई थी। इससे घर में मातम का माहौल था। इसके चलते घर पर गांव के लोगों के साथ ही कई रिश्तेदार आए थे। घर के अंदर हुए झगड़े में प्रिया अचानक बेहोश हो गई। बाद में पत लगा कि उसकी मौत हो गई।

