मिल्टन फैक्ट्री के पास की घटना:युवकों ने दुकानदार से सिगरेट मांग दी गाली, विरोध किया तो तमंचा निकालकर दी धमकी

सोनीपत11 घंटे पहले
शहर की मिल्टन फैक्ट्री के पास युवकों ने परचून की दुकान पर पहुंचकर पहले सिगरेट की मांग की ओर फिर दुकानदार से गाली-गलौज करने लगे। दुकानदार ने विरोध किया तो आरोपियों ने तमंचा दिखाकर मारने की धमकी दे डाली। दुकानदार ने शोर मचा दिया। आसपास के लोग इकट्‌ठा हुए तो आरोपी भाग निकले। पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

सीताराम निवासी राजीव नगर ने पुलिस को बताया कि वह चमन नगर में मिल्टन फैक्ट्री के पास सनराइज नाम से किरयाना स्टोर चलाता है। देर शाम दुकान पर था। इसी बीच बाइक पर तीन युवक दुकान पहुंचे। उन्होंने दुकान पर पहुंचकर सिगरेट मांगी। उसके बाद वह उसके साथ गाली-गलौज करने लगे और मारपीट पर उतारू हो गए। उसने विरोध किया तो एक युवक ने तमंचा निकाला और उसे दिखाकर जान से मारने की धमकी देने लगा। उसने शोर मचा दिया। शोर सुनकर आसपास के लोग आए तो भीड़ को देखकर युवक फरार हो गए। पुलिस सीसीटीवी कैमरों के जरिए आरोपियों की पहचान का प्रयास कर रही है।

20 हजार में खरीदा था पिस्तौल, सीआईए ने पकड़ा

सीआईए-2 स्टाफ सोनीपत की पुलिस ने अवैध हथियार सहित एक आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया है। मुख्य सिपाही सोमबीर सिंह अपनी पुलिस टीम के साथ अपराधियों एवं असामाजिक तत्वों की खोज में गांव सोहटी की सीमा में मौजूद था। इन्हें एक युवक संदिग्ध अवस्था में घूमता हुआ दिखाई दिया। जिसको काबू करके नाम व पता पूछा तो अपनी पहचान मोहित निवासी कुलासी जिला झज्जर के रूप में दी। तलाशी लेने पर इसके कब्जा से एक अवैध देशी पिस्तौल 32 बोर मिला। पूछताछ करने पर आरोपी ने बताया कि इस अवैध हथियार को कर्मबीर निवासी जसौर खेड़ी से 20 हजार रुपए में खरीदा था। जिसकी हत्या हो चुकी है। आरोपी को पुलिस ने कोर्ट में पेश किया जहां से उसे न्यायिक हिरासत जेल भेज दिया गया है।

