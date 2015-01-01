पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपराध:शराब ठेके से युवक का अपहरण कर चलाई गोली

राई2 घंटे पहले
  • आरोपियों ने मारपीट कर मोबाइल व पैसे लूटे

जाखौली गांव के शराब ठेके पर एक युवक के साथ 6 युवकों ने लूट व अपहरण की वारदात को अंजाम दिया। युवक पर गोली चलाई गई। जिससे वह बाल-बाल बचा। राई थाना पुलिस ने 3 नामजद समेत 6 युवकों के खिलाफ हत्या के प्रयास व लूट की धाराओं के तहत मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। सोनीपत के मॉडल टाउन निवासी निशांत ने बताया कि 6 दिसंबर को वह अपने दोस्तों के साथ जाखौली गांव में शादी समारोह में गया हुआ था।

रात 11 बजे वे रास्ता भटक गए और शराब के ठेके पर खड़े युवकों से सोनीपत जाने का रास्ता पूछने लगे। शराब के ठेके पर खड़े विक्रांत, कालू, विक्रांत का रिश्तेदार फौजी व अन्य तीन साथियों ने शराब के नशे में उनके साथ मारपीट शुरू कर दी। आरोपी विक्रांत ने हमें जान से मारने की नियत से अपने रिश्तेदार फौजी की सरकारी लाइसेंसी गन से गोली चलाई। गोली उन्हें न लग कर ठेके शटर में लगकर आरपार हो गई। इसके बाद कालू ने भी अवैध पिस्तौल से गोली चलाई। जब गोली नहीं चली तो पिस्तौल के बट से उनकी बाइक तोड़ दी।

वे उसे जान से मारने की नियत से अपहरण कर ले जाने का प्रयास कर रहे थे। उसके शोर मचाने के बाद वे उसे सड़क पर उतारकर फरार हो गए। निशांत का आरोप है कि आरोपियों ने उसकी चांदी की चैन व तीन सौ-चार सौ रुपए भी लूट लिए। राई थाना पुलिस ने विक्रांत पुत्र बेदपाल उर्फ बेदु निवासी गांव जाखौली ,विक्रांत का रिश्तेदार, कालू पुत्र चरण सिंह निवासी गांव जाखौली के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया है। एसएचओ विवेक मलिक ने कहा कि पुलिस जल्द ही आरोपियों की पहचान कर उन्हें गिरफ्तार कर लेगी।

