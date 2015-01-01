पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हैवानियत:फेसबुक पर दोस्ती की, मकान खरीदने का झांसा देकर किया दुष्कर्म

राईएक घंटा पहले
रोहतक निवासी एक महिला ने मुरथल थाना में एक युवक के खिलाफ फेसबुक पर दोस्ती कर दुष्कर्म करने का आरोप लगाया है। पुलिस ने महिला की शिकायत पर आरोपी के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। रोहतक निवासी महिला का आरोप है कि उसकी फेसबुक पर मुरथल थाना क्षेत्र निवासी युवक के साथ दोस्ती हो गई थी। उसने खुद को प्राॅपर्टी डीलर बताया था।

पीड़िता ने बताया कि उसे पैसों की जरूरत थी। जिसके चलते उसने खुद का मकान बेचने का मन बना लिया था। युवक ने उसे मकान खरीदने की बात कही थी। जिस पर 24 अक्तूबर को युवक रोहतक उसके घर पर आया था। उसके मकान को देखने के बाद वह रात को महिला के घर पर ही रुक गया। महिला का आरोप है कि उसका पति बाहर गया हुआ था। रात को आरोपी ने उसके साथ दुष्कर्म किसा।

आरोपी किसी से कुछ बताने पर जान से मारने की धमकी दी और सुबह फरार हो गया। उसके पति के घर पर आने पर मामले को लेकर अवगत कराया। उसके बाद आरोपी के खिलाफ मुरथल थाने में शिकायत दी। जांच अधिकारी बबली ने बताया कि महिला की शिकायत पर जीरो एफआईआर दर्ज की गई हैं। दुष्कर्म की घटना रोहतक में हुई है। इसी वजह से अब एफआईआर रोहतक भेज दी है।

