रंजिश में दिया वारदात को अंजाम:भाई-बहन पर चाकू से हमला और मां को लाठियों से पीटा, कनपटी पर पिस्तौल रख दी मारने की धमकी

राई12 मिनट पहले
भिगान गांव में मामूली कहासुनी की रंजिश में हमलावरों ने एक युवक व उसकी बहन पर चाकू से हमला कर दिया। युवक की कनपटी पर पिस्तौल रखकर गोली मारने की धमकी भी दी गई। बचाव में आई युवक मां पर भी लाठी-डंडों से हमला कर दिया गया। घायलों को सिविल अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया, जहां से पीजीआई रोहतक रेफर कर दिया गया। पुलिस ने युवक के बयान पर पांच नामजद समेत छह-सात अन्य के खिलाफ विभिन्न धाराओं में मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया गया है। सभी आरोपी अभी पुलिस पकड़ से बाहर हैं।

भिगान निवासी दीपक ने बताया कि वह अपने पशुबाड़े में पशुओं को बांधकर घर जा रहा था। जब वह गली में पहुंचा तो रास्ते में गौरव व प्रदीप बाइक लेकर खड़े थे। उनके साथ उसकी पहले कहासुनी हुई थी। इसी रंजिश की वजह से दोनों ने उसका रास्ता रोक लिया। दोनों ने उस पर डंडे से हमला किया। वह किसी तरह उनके चंगुल से छूटकर अपने घर की तरफ भाग गया। उसने घर जाकर दरवाजा बंद कर लिया।

उसके कुछ देर बाद प्रदीप, गौरव, हैप्पी, रोहित व गांव जैनपुर का पुनित तथा छह-सात अन्य युवक उनके घर के मुख्य दरवाजे के ऊपर से कूदकर घर में घुस गए। घर में घुसकर प्रदीप ने उसके सिर में डंडे व हैप्पी ने पेट व हाथ पर चाकू से वार कर दिया। उसकी बहन प्रीति उसे छुड़ाने आई तो प्रदीप ने उस पर चाकू से वार किया। जब उनकी मां सरोज छुड़ाने लगी तो उस पर भी लाठी-डंडों से हमला किया गया। आरोप हैं कि हमलावरों पर जैनपुर का पुनित पिस्तौल लिए हुए था। उसने पिस्तौल उसकी कनपटी पर अड़ा दी और गोली मारने की धमकी दी।

