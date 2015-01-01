पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दम तोड़ते किसान:सरकार व ठंड से मुकाबला, धरनास्थल पर 3 दिन में हार्ट अटैक से 3 किसानों की मौत

सुबह सात बजे ठंडे पानी से स्नान करते किसान।

कुंडली बॉर्डर पर धरना दे रहे किसानों का सरकार के साथ सर्दी से मुकाबला हो रहा है। लगातार तीसरे दिन तीसरे एक किसान की हार्टअटैक से मौत हो गई। पंजाब के जिला पटियाला के गांव सौहली का रहने वाला किसान पाल सिंह (62) 13 दिसंबर को ही कुंडली धरना स्थल पर आया था। वह अपने साथियों व गांव के किसानों के साथ फिलहाल रसोई गांव से आगे रुका था।

उसके साथियों ने बताया कि वह खाना खाने के बाद अपनी ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅली में जाकर सो गया। जब साथी किसान ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅली में सोने के लिए पहुंचे तो बेसुध पड़ा था। उसे उठाने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन उसने कोई जवाब नहीं दिया। उन्होंने अनहोनी की आशंका के चलते चिकित्सक को दिखाया तो मौत हो चुकी थी।

3 दिन, 3 किसानों की मौत
कुंडली बॉर्डर पर लगातार यह तीसरी मौत है। इससे पहले भिंडर कलां के मक्खन खान व जिला कंड़ाला गांव का किसान गुरमीत सिंह (74) की भी हार्टअटैक से मौत हुई थी। कुछ दिन पहले बरोदा गांव के अजय की भी हार्टअटैक से मौत हुई थी।

