जमीन अधिग्रहण का मुद्दा:धरने पर बैठे किसानों ने लगाया सरकार पर वादाखिलाफी का आरोप

जमीन अधिग्रहण के विरोध में प्रीतमपूरा गांव में धरने पर बैठे प्रीतमपूरा, रसोई व बढ़मलिक गांव के किसानों ने संघर्ष दिवस के रूप में मनाया। किसानों ने कहा कि जब तक सरकार उनकी मांगों को पूरा नहीं करेगी, वे आंदोलन जारी रखेंगे। इस संदर्भ में 19 नंवबर को किसानों की एमडी के साथ मीटिंग भी है। किसान नए एलए एक्ट के तहत जमीन रिलीज या हाईकोर्ट द्वार बढ़ाए गए मुआवजे के रेट 60 लाख रुपए प्रति एकड़ ब्याज समेत देने की मांग कर रहे हैं।

किसान कम मुआवजा देने पर आठ साल से विरोध कर रहे हैं। प्रीतमपूरा धरने के संयोजक राजबीर सिंह बढ़मलिक, प्रधान रणबीर सिंह, सूबेदार सुखदास, राममेहर ने कहा कि 27-6- 2008 को एचएसआईआईडीसी ने उनकी उपजाऊ जमीन का अवार्ड सुनाया था। रसोई, बढ़मलिक व प्रीतमपूरा के किसानों ने 16 नवंबर 2012 को धरना शुरू किया था।

ओलावृष्टि से बर्बाद हुई फसल, बीमा की शिकायत लेने वाला कोई नहीं

ओलावृष्टि के कारण खुरमपुर व रोहणा गांव सहित कई गावों में किसानों को भारी नुकसान हुआ है। कई किसान ऐसे हैं जिन्होंने पछेते धान की रौपाई की थी, जिन्होंने प्रधान मंत्री फसल बीमा योजना के तहत फसल का बीमा भी करवाया हुआ है। लेकिन पिछले दो दिनों से किसान ओलावृष्टि में बर्बाद हुई अपनी फसल की सूचना देने के लिए कभी बैंक तो कभी कृषि कार्यालय में शिकायत करने के लिए पहुंच रहे हैं, लेकिन अधिकारी उनकी नही सुन रहे।

अधिकारी जिस कंपनी का नाम बता रहे हैं, खरखौदा क्षेत्र में उस कंपनी का कोई कर्मचारी बैठा ही नही। जिससे किसानों को काफी परेशानियों का सा माना करना पड़ रहा है। खुरमपुर गांव के पूर्व सरपंच नरेंद्र दहिया का कहना है कि खुरमपुर गांव में धान उत्पादक किसानों को ओलावृष्टि में भारी क्षति हुई है, लेकिन किसानों को ये नही पता कि वे प्रधानमंत्री किसान फसल बीमा योजना का लाभ कैसे व किसको शिकायत करके लें।

