पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नांगल खुर्द में चौबीसी की पंचायत:कृषि बिल के खिलाफ 26 को दिल्ली कूच करेंगे किसान

राईएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नांगल खुर्द गांव में पंचायत में बोलते श्रद्धानंद सौलंकी।

अखिल भारतीय किसान सभा हरियाणा के उपाध्यक्ष एडवोकेट श्रद्धानंद सोलंकी ने कहा कि 26 नवंबर को होने वाली राष्ट्रव्यापी हड़ताल और किसानों द्वारा दिल्ली घेराव आंदोलन केंद्र व राज्य सरकार के लिए कील का काम करेगी । आंतिल चौबीसी ने भी किसानों को दिल्ली कूच आंदोलन का समर्थन किया है। सौलंकी मंगलवार को नांगल खुर्द गांव मे आंतिल चौबीसी की पंचायत को संबोधित कर रहे थे।

उन्होंने कहा कि केंद्र की भाजपा सरकार ने मजदूरों के श्रम कानूनों को बदलकर कॉर्पोरेट जगत के पक्ष में बना दिया है। प्रताड़ित मजदूरों को कॉर्पोरेट जगत का गुलाम बना दिया है। 44 श्रम कानूनों के 3 कोड बना दिए गए हैं । 8 घंटे से 12 घंटे की ड्यूटी करने, यूनियन बनाने का अधिकार छिनने, हड़ताल का अधिकार तक छीन लिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि खेती में बनाए गए तीन कानून कृषि एवं किसानी को उजाड़ देंगे।किसान अपनी ही जमीन में मजदूर बन जाएगा । किसान के हाथ से जमीन चली जाएगी। मंडियां खत्म हो जाएंगी।

जिससे पहले से आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहा किसान बर्बाद हो जाएगा । .उन्होंने कहा कि 26- 27 नवंबर को पूरे देश के 250 से ज्यादा किसान संगठनों के आह्वान पर दिल्ली घेराव,, रास्ते रोको आंदोलन होगा। सौलंकी ने कहा कि भाजपा सरकार झूठ बोलकर सत्ता पर काबिज हुई और देश को बर्बादी में धकेल दिया। तमाम सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र को बेचा जा रहा है । बाजार मंदी की चपेट में है। उद्योग धंधे चौपट हो गए हैं। सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र को कौड़ियों के भाव राष्ट्रीय एवं बहुराष्ट्रीय कंपनियों को बेचा जा रहा है।

नई भर्तियों पर रोक लगा दी है। पहले से लगे कर्मचारियों की छटनियां की जा रही हैं,। कानून व्यवस्था बिगड़ती जा रही है। लूट,बलात्कार, , डकैती, कत्लेआम दिन प्रतिदिन बढ़ रहा है। मंडियों में किसानों की फसलों को पीटा जा रहा है। इस मौके पर सीटू के जिला प्रधान आनंद शर्मा, आंतिल चौबीसी के प्रधान हवासिंह आंतिल, आंतिल बारह खाप के प्रधान जयभगवान आंतिल, हवासिंह पहलवान, नरेंद्र कोच्र, सूबे सिंह कुराड़, राजे नंबरदार, मेहर सिंह पलड़ी आदि मौजूद थे।

मुंडलाना में भाकियू नेता गुरनाम सिंह ने की मीटिंग

तीन कृषि कानूनों को वापस लेने के लिए सरकार पर दबाव बनाने के लिए किसान संगठनों द्वारा 26 नवंबर को दिल्ली का घेराव किया जाएगा। भाकियू नेता गुरनाम सिंह ने मंगलवार को मुंडलाना गांव में किसानों के साथ मीटिंग की और दिल्ली घेराव कार्यक्रम को लेकर चर्चा की। गुरनाम सिंह ने कहा कि नए कृषि कानून किसान हित में नहीं है। इसलिए किसान संगठन शुरू से ही कानूनों को वापस लेने की मांग सरकार से कर रहे हैं। यह लड़ाई एक प्रदेश की न होकर देश के किसान की है। इसलिए देश का किसान तीन कानूनों को लेकर एकजुट होकर लड़ाई लड़ रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें