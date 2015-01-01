पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदोलन रात की ग्रांउड रिपोर्ट:कड़ाके की सर्दी, अंधेरी रात में रूह कांपने वाली हवाओं के बीच लंगर चला रहे किसान, पंजाब से आने वालों को परोसा जा गर्म खाना, ताकि कोई भूखा न सोए

राईएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जीटी रोड से गुजरने वालों पर है नजर, तीन किलोमीटर तक चौकीदार की तरह से पहरेदारी कर रहे युवा किसान

दिन सोमवार, समय रात के 11 बजे। हम बीसवां मिल चौक से कुंडली बॉर्डर के लिए निकले। देखना था कि आखिर आंदोलन में आए बुजुर्ग व युवा किसान की रात जिम्मेदारी कैसे निभाते हैं। बीसवां मिल चौक से निकलते ही सबसे पहले जीटी रोड पर ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅलियों के काफिले से सामना हुआ। ट्रैक्टरों पर गाने बजाते किसान जोर-जोर से नारे लगाते हुए आगे बढ़ रहे थे। किसान एकता जिंदाबाद, मोदी सरकार मुर्दाबाद बोलते ही किसानों के ट्रैक्टर रसोई गांव के सामने रुके। यहां उनके खाने का इंतजाम किया गया था।

अमृतसर के गुरुद्वारा ने यहां किसानों के लिए लंगर की व्यवस्था कर रखी थी। तापमान धीरे-धीरे कम हो रहा था। 8 डिग्री तापमान में तेज सर्द हवाएं चल रही थी। किसानों के लंगर लगे टेंट से आगे निकलते हुए देखा तो बुजुर्ग किसान अपनी ट्राॅलियों में सो रहे थे। कुछ किसान ट्राॅलियों के नीचे गद्दे बिछाकर सो रहे थे। युवा बाइक से सीटी बजाते हुए चौकीदारी कर रहे थे। वे जीटी रोड से आने- जाने वालों पर नजर रखे हुए थे। उनका प्रयास अपने आंदोलन में आए किसानों को चोरी जैसी वारदात से बचाना था।

रात को पहरेदारी जरूरी : तारन

87 साल के तारण सिंह मोगा से आए हैं। वे पिछले 29 नवंबर से यहां डटे हुए हैं। वे कहते हैं कि उनका ट्रैक्टर रसोई गांव के पास है। यहां से धरना 3 किलोमीटर दूर है। दिन में उनके साथ आए युवक धरना स्थल पर जाते हैं और वे यहां आराम करते हैं। रात को जब बच्चे आते हैं तो उन्हें खाना खिलाकर सुला दिया जाता है। वे रात की पहरेदारी करते हैं।

11 बजे पहुंचा 150 ट्रैक्टरों का जत्था, खाने के लिए तुरंत लंगर की व्यवस्था की

पंजाब से किसानों के आने का सिलसिला निरंतर जारी है। ऐसे में सैकड़ों किलोमीटर दूर से पहुंचने वाले किसानों को गर्म खाना मिल सके, इसकी भी व्यवस्था की गई है। सोमवार रात 11 बजे पंजाब के तरनतारन से 150 ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅलियों का एक जत्था रसोई गांव के पास पहुंचा। जहां पर उनके खाने के लिए तुरंत लंगर की व्यवस्था की गई। सबसे पहले किसानों को गर्म चाय दी गई। उसके बाद छुवारे दिए गए। मूंगफली बांटी जा रही थी।

अब तो यहीं रहना : अकाल सिंह

गुरदासपुर निवासी 80 वर्षीय अकाल सिंह ने कहा कि वह तो खेत से सीधे यहां आंदोलन में शामिल होने आया है। उन्हें मरने का कोई डर नहीं है। अपने हकों के खातिर यहां बॉर्डर पर यहां आए हुए हैं। दिन हो या रात, अब तो यहीं रहना है। सर्दी बढ़ रही है, लेकिन हौंसला भी उनका बढ़ता जा रहा है। कामयाबी जरूर मिलेगी।

