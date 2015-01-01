पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Sonipat
  • Rai
  • Leaving Chulha Chauka, Women Of Punjab And Sisana Villages In The Movement Will Open The Locks Of The House When They Take Their Rights From Here

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आंदोलन:चूल्हा-चौका छोड़कर आंदोलन में आई पंजाब व सिसाना गांव की महिलाएं बोलीं-घर के ताले तब खुलेंगे, जब यहां से अपना हक लेकर जाएंगे

राई2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कुंडली बॉर्डर पर किसानों के धरने में शुक्रवार को पंजाब के मोहाली, रायकोट, अमृतसर व लुधियाना से 13 सौ महिलाओं का जत्था पहुंचा। सभी यहां बच्चों, पौत्र पौत्रियों को साथ लेकर आई हैं। उनका कहना है कि घर पर ताला लगाकर यहां आए हैं। ये ताले अब तभी खुलेंगे, जब यहां से जीतकर जाएंगे। यदि सरकार नहीं मानी तो वे यहीं पर अपना रैन-बसेरा बना लेंगे।

अपने पिता के समर्थन में पंजाब पुलिस के सिपाही गुरचरण सिंह ने कहा कि जब म्हारा बाबू यहां सड़क पर सोने को मजबूर हैं तो उन्हें बेड पर नींद कैसे आ सकती है। वे भी अपने परिवार के साथ इस लड़ाई में कूद गए हैं। महिलाओं ने आते ही जिम्मेदारी संभाल ली है। कुछ महिलाएं लंगर में सेवा जुटी तो भाइयों के कपड़े धोने की जिम्मेदारी भी ली है।

महिलाओं ने निकाली रैली

धरने में आईं महिलाओं ने रसोई गांव से लेकर बॉर्डर के धरना स्थल तक केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी करते हुए रैली निकाली। पंजाब से पहुंची महिलाओं की अगुवाई अमृतसर की किताबकौर, स्वर्णजीत कौर, महिंद्रकौर, राजिंद्रकौर कर रहीं थीं। बच्चों को गोद में लेकर बोली, अंबानी के बच्चों को सोने की चम्मच और बच्चों के मुंह से निवाला छीन रही है। किसान सर्दी, गर्मी, बारिश व सुखा की मार झेलता है। इसके बावजूद फसलों के दाम तक नही मिलते।

घर पर ताले लगाकर आए हैं, अब जीतकर ही जाएंगे : रणजीत कौर

पंजाब के रायकोट से पहुंची रणजीत कौर ने कहा कि उनके परिवार के सदस्य पहले आए हुए थे। घर पर केवल महिलाएं व बच्चे थे। घर के मर्द सड़क पर सरकार के साथ लड़ रहे थे। उनका घर पर दिल नहीं लग रहा था। वे भी आंदोलन में उनकी मदद करने के लिए आगे आई है। अब घर पर ताला लगा दिया है। यह ताला तभी खोलेंगे।

खालिस्तानी समझने की भूल कर रही सरकार, हम हिंदुस्तानी नारी हैं

मोहाली निवासी प्रीतम कौर केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ उग्र हो गई। रुंधे गले से बोली कि सरकार इस आंदोलन को उग्रवाद बता रही है। हम खालिस्तानी नहीं सच्ची हिंदुस्तानी नारी है। इतिहास गवाह है, जब भी हिंदुस्तानी नारी किसी आंदोलन का हिस्सा बनती है तो फिर लड़ाई जीतकर ही दम लेती है। हमें आंतकवादी बताकर सरकार किसानों का अपमान कर रही है।

रिलायंस मॉल : शाम को पुलिस ने समझाया तो उठकर चले गए किसान

कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ किसानों ने रिलायंस मॉल के बाहर लगातार दूसरे दिन धरना जारी रखा। किसान सुबह से शाम 6 बजे तक बैठे रहे। मॉल दिन भर बन्द रहा। शाम को सिविल लाइन थाना प्रभारी दर्पण धरने पर पहुंचे। उन्होंने किसानों को समझाया। इसके बाद किसान उठकर चले गए। इंस्पेक्टर दर्पण ने बताया कि किसान समझाने से मान गए हैं। अब यहां निगरानी रखी जाएगी। किसानों ने भी कुंडली जाने की बात कही। गुरुवार को किसानों ने रिलांयस मॉल के बाहर पहुंचकर नारेबाजी की थी ओर फिर मॉल को बंद करवा दिया। मॉल के गेट पर किसानों ने ट्रैक्टर खड़ा कर धरना शुरू कर दिया था। धरने पर बैठे लोगों ने कहा था कि जब तक कृषि कानून वापिस नहीं लिए जाते वह यहीं डटे रहेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें