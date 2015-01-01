पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जीटी रोड पर लूट की दो वारदात:पिस्तौल के बल पर एक दुकानदार से 25 हजार और दूसरे से 14 हजार रुपए लूटे

राई40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जीटी रोड क्षेत्र में दो दुकानदारों से लूट की वारदात हुई। बाइक सवार युवकों ने पिस्तौल के बल पर बहालगढ़ के दुकानदार से 25 हजार रुपए व नाथूपुर के दुकानदार से 14 हजार रुपए लूटे। आरोपी बदमाश दुकानदारों को गोली मारने की धमकी देकर फरार हो गए। राई व कुंडली थाना पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। पुलिस ने बताया की जल्द ही आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा।

गोली मारने की धमकी देकर गल्ले से निकाल लिए रुपए

सोनीपत के हेमनगर निवासी मुरली मनोहर ने बताया कि वह बहालगढ़-खेवड़ा रोड पर 1992 से रूप इंटरप्राइजेज के रूप से परचून की दुकान चलाते हैं। वह रात को सवा आठ बजे दुकान पर बैठा था। इस बीच दो युवक उसकी दुकान पर आए। उन्होंने दुकान के बाहर अपनी बाइक खड़ी कर रखी थी। दुकान में घुसते ही पिस्तौल निकाल ली और उसे गोली मारने की धमकी दी। उन्होंने दुकान के गल्ले से करीब 25 हजार रुपए निकाल लिए। आरोपी बदमाश अपनी बाहर खड़ी बाइक पर सवार होकर खेवड़ा की तरफ भाग गए। मुरली मनोहर की शिकायत पर राई पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। पुलिस आसपास के सीसीटीवी कैमरों की जांच कर रही है।

बाइक से आए थी तीन युवक और पिस्तौल तान कर दी धमकी

नाथूपुर निवासी हन्नी सिंह ने कुंडली थाना पुलिस को बताया वह अपने चाचा मनोज कुमार की दुकान पर खड़ा था। इस बीच बाइक सवार तीन युवक उनकी दुकान पर आए। दो युवक बाइक से उतरकर दुकान के अंदर घुस गए और उस पर पिस्तौल तान दी। दोनों युवकों ने उसे गोली मारने की धमकी देकर दुकान के गल्ले से करीब 14 हजार रुपए निकाल लिए।

आरोपी बदमाश बाइक से सबोली गांव की तरफ फरार हो गए। हन्नी ने मामले से अपने चाचा मनोज को अवगत कराया। जिसके बाद मामले की शिकायत कुंडली थाना पुलिस को दी गई। कुंडली थाना पुलिस ने जांच के बाद लूट का मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया है। एसएसओ रवि कुमार ने कहा कि पुलिस आरोपियों की पहचान का प्रयास कर रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें