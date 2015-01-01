पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फॉलोअप:कैंटर चालक की हत्या मामले में पुलिस ने तीन गांवों में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे खंगाले

राई3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

दीपालपुर गांव की पंचायती जमीन में कैंटर चालक की लोहे की राॅड से हाथ-पैर तोड़कर हत्या करने के आरोपी अभी पुलिस पकड़ से दूर हैं। राई थाना पुलिस ने हत्यारोपियों को गिरफ्तार करने व उनके अन्य साथियों की पहचान के लिए कुमाशपुर, मुकीमपुर, नांदनौर गांव में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे खंगाले हैं। वहीं पुलिस अमेजन में काम करने वाले साथी चालकों से भी पूछताछ कर रही है, लेकिन अभी आराेपी पुलिस पकड़ दूर है।

असावरपुर निवासी राजेंद्र ने आरोप लगाया था कि उसका छोटा भाई कपिल उर्फ माल्हा (33) अमेजन कंपनी में अपना कैंटर चलाता था। गुरुवार शाम चार बजे वह अपना कैंटर लेकर बहालगढ़ सर्विस स्टेशन पर सर्विस कराने के लिए निकला था। उसके साथ उसका दोस्त कुमासपुर निवासी पंकज व एक अन्य भी था। शुक्रवार सुबह उसे सूचना मिली थी कि उसके भाई का शव कुमासपुर-नांदनौर रोड पर दीपालपुर गांव की पंचायती जमीन पर पड़ा है। चौकी इंचार्ज मुकेश ने कहा कि पुलिस जल्द ही हत्यारोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लेगी। पुलिस की तीन टीम गठित की हैं।

बुसाना में शॉर्ट सर्किट से घर में लगी आग, नकदी व सामान जला

बुसाना गांव में शॉर्ट सर्किट से घर में आग लग गई। ग्रामीणों ने घर में आग लगने की सूचना दमकल केंद्र को दी। दमकलकर्मियों ने दो घंटे में आग पर काबू पाया। आग बुझने तक घर के अंदर रखा समान, नकदी और जरूरी कागजात जल चुका था। पीड़ित ग्रामीण जोनी ने प्रशासन से मुआवजा देने की मांग की है। जोनी ने बताया कि शुक्रवार शाम को इनवर्टर में शॉर्ट सर्किट होने से घर ऊपर बने कमरे में आग लग गई। इनवर्टर के पास स्प्रे करने की मोटर टंकी रखी हुई थी। टंकी के टैंक में पैट्रोल भरा हुआ था।

पैट्रोल ने भी आग पकड़ ली, जिससे आग अधिक भड़क गई। घटना के समय वे नीचे काम कर रहे थे। कमरे से धुआं निकलता देख आसपास के लोगों ने शोर करना शुरू कर दिया। लोगों का शोर सुनकर वे बाहर की तरफ भागे। उन्होंने ग्रामीणों के साथ मिलकर आग बुझाने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन सफलता नहीं मिली। ग्रामीणों ने आग की सूचना दमकल केंद्र को दी। दमकलकर्मियों ने मौके पर पहुंचकर आग बुझाई। उन्होंने बताया कि आग लगने से घर में रखा बैड, सोफा, टीवी, डिश, संदूक, इनवर्टर, पंखा, कपड़े, प्रेस, छत की कड़ी आदि सामान जल गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें