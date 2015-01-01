पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:पुलिस ने पारकर मॉल में छापा मार 5 स्पा सेंटर से 27 युवतियों और 17 युवकों को किया काबू

राई32 मिनट पहले
राई. कुंडली के पारकर माॅल में स्पा सेंटर में पकड़ी गई महिलाएं।
  • छापामार कार्रवाई एएसपी और डीएसपी मुख्यालय की टीमों ने की

कुंडली स्थित पारकर मॉल में छापा मारकर पुलिस ने पांच स्पा सेंटर से 27 युवतियों व 17 युवकों को काबू किया है। एसपी के निर्देश पर स्पेशल टीम ने गुरुवार शाम स्पा सेंटरों पर एक साथ छापामारी की। छापामार कार्रवाई एएसपी और डीएसपी मुख्यालय की टीमों ने की। अधिकारियों को यहां पर अनैतिक कार्य किए जाने की सूचना मिल रही थी। पुलिस ने मौके से तीन स्पा सेंटरों को गिरफ्तार करने के साथ ही कुछ आपत्तिजनक सामान भी बरामद किया है।

दिल्ली क्षेत्र से कुंडली में अधिकारियों को स्पा सेंटर में अनैतिक कार्य होने की सूचना मिल रही थी। एक एनजीओ ने भी इस बारे में पुलिस अधिकारियों को अवगत कराया था। सूचना के आधार पर एसपी जश्नदीप सिंह रंधावा ने स्पेशल टीम बनाकर पारकर माल पर छापामारी कराई।

एएसपी निकिता खट्टर व डीएसपी मुख्यालय विरेंद्र सिंह के नेतृत्व में पुलिस की पांच टीमों ने छापामारी की। यहां पर पारकर माल में एक के बाद एक करके पांच स्पा सेंटर में अनैतिक कार्य किए जाने का पता लगा। पुलिस टीमों ने मौके से 27 युवतियों और 17 युवकों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया था। अधिकारियों के अनुसार पुलिस टीम इनसे पूछताछ कर रही है। ज्यादातर युवतियां दिल्ली की रहने वाली है। युवक उत्तर प्रदेश और सोनीपत के हैं। इसके साथ ही पुलिस टीम आसपास में जांच कर रही हैं।

