पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तस्करी का मामला:पुलिस ने कैंटर से 7 गाय व 4 बैल किए बरामद, गो तस्कर हो गए फरार

राई3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जीटी रोड स्थित मुरथल के पास गो तस्कर कैंटर छोड़कर फरार हो गए। पुलिस ने कैंटर से 7 गाय व 4 बैल बरामद किए हैं। पुलिस को आशंका है कि सभी मवेशी गोकशी के लिए यूपी या दिल्ली ले जाए जा रहे थे। पुलिस ने फिलहाल कैंटर चालक के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। पुलिस कैंटर के नंबर से उसके मालिक व चालक की पहचान का प्रयास कर रही है।

मुरथल थाना के एएसआई कुलदीप सिंह को सूचना मिली कि जीटी रोड स्थित हंस ढाबा के सामने एक कैंटर खड़ा हुआ है। कैंटर पर तिरपाल लगा हुआ है। राहगीरों ने बताया कि उन्हें आशंका है कि कैंटर के अंदर कोई आपत्तिजनक सामग्री हो सकती है। पुलिस टीम ने जब कैंटर का तिरपाल खोला तो उसके अंदर 7 गाय व 4 बैल मिले। जिन्हें कैंटर में ठुस- ठुस कर लादा हुआ था। पुलिस ने सभी मवेशी कुमाशपुर की नंदीशाला में भेज दिया।

हवाई फायर कर जान से मारने की धमकी देने के दोनों आरोपी काबू

सेवली गांव में कार चालक व उसके दोस्त द्वारा हवाई फायर करने के मामले में राई थाना पुलिस ने दोनों आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। पुलिस ने कार, अवैध पिस्तौल, जिंदा कारतूस व खाली खोल बरामद किया है। पुलिस ने दोनों आरोपियों को कोर्ट में पेश किया। जहां से उन्हें जेल भेज दिया है। सेवली गांव निवासी राहुल ने बताया कि वह अपने मकान में सो रहा था।

पड़ोसी दीपक उर्फ मोनू पुत्र धर्म सिंह अपने दोस्त कपिल के साथ कार को गली में खड़ी करके जोर से बार -बार हॉर्न बजा रहा था। वह ऊंची आवाज में डैक भी चला रहा था। हॉर्न की आवाज सुनकर वह अपने पड़ोसी जसबीर, अनिल, सुरेश, प्रदीप ने उसे काफी समझाया, लेकिन वह नही माना। दीपक ने पिस्तौल निकालकर हवाई फायर किया। उसने गोली मारने की भी धमकी दी। पुलिस ने इस मामले में आरोपी दीपक व उसके दोस्त कपिल को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें