किसानों का कारगिल:यूपी- हरियाणा के बीच 1974 में दीक्षित अवाॅर्ड के तहत लगे थे पत्थर, स्थाई समाधान नहीं

राई33 मिनट पहले
हरियाणा व यूपी के किसानों के बीच 46 साल से जमीन के कब्जे को लेकर विवाद चला हुआ है। दोनों किसानों के बीच कई बार गोलीबारी हो चुकी है। दोनों प्रदेशों के बीच 1974 में दीक्षित अवाॅर्ड के तहत यमुना नदी हो ही सीमा मानने का समझौता हुआ था, लेकिन दोनों तरफ से जमीन पर अपना-अपना दावा किया जा रहा है। उत्तर प्रदेश व हरियाणा के किसानों का सीमा विवाद 1974 से शुरू हुआ था।

1974 में केंद्र सरकार ने दोनों प्रदेशों के किसानों की सीमा विवाद को समाप्त करने के लिए दीक्षित अवार्ड घोषित किया था। सुप्रीम कोर्ट के रिटायर्ड जज दीक्षित के नाम पर इसे दीक्षित अवार्ड का नाम दिया। इस अवार्ड के तहत यमुना नदी को ही दोनों प्रदेशों की सीमा मान लिया था। जिस तरफ यमुना नदी का बहाव होगा, वहीं उस प्रदेश की सीमा होगी। हरियाणा के किसानों की जो जमीन यूपी की तरफ है या यूपी के किसानों की जो जमीन हरियाणा की तरफ आ गई। उस पर कब्जे को लेकर यहां कई बार गोलियां भी चली हैं।

1974 में दीक्षित अवार्ड के तहत यमुना नदी के साथ- साथ पत्थर गाड़े गए थे। इन पत्थरों के हिसाब से ही जमीन की पैमाइश की जाती थी। पिछले कई साल में जब भी सीमा विवाद हुआ तो पत्थर ही नहीं मिले थे। दोनों प्रदेशों के किसानों ने पत्थर उखाड़ने का आरोप भी एक–दूसरे पर लगाया था। पत्थर उखाड़ने की वजह से ही वे जमीन पर अपना दावा ठोकते थे।

यह है काठा व मनौली-पावसरा गांव के किसानों का विवाद

मई 2018 में मनौली-पावसरा व यूपी के काठा-टौकी गांव के किसानों के बीच नौ एकड़ जमीन के कब्जे को लेकर विवाद हो गया था। जिसमें यूपी के काठा व टौकी गांव के लोगों पर लाठी, डंडे व फरसे से हमला करने का आराेप लगा था। इसमें पावसरा के किसान भागीरथ चौहान, सुरेंद्र, मनौली गांव के पूर्व सरपंच ब्रिजमोहन चौहान, सुधीर, अशोक व चरण सिंह को गंभीर चोट आई थी।

खुरमपुर के किसानों पर चलाई थी नंगला के किसानों ने गोली

13 अप्रैल 2020 को हरियाणा के खुरमपुर के किसानों ने यूपी के नंगला बहलालपुर के किसानों पर गोलियां चलाने व दो किसानों पर लाठियों से जानलेवा हमला करने का आरोप लगाया था। इस मामले में यूपी के किसानों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया था। हरियाणा के खुरमपुर व यूपी के नंगला बहलालपुर गांव के किसानों के बीच 254 एकड़ जमीन को लेकर विवाद चला हुआ है।

