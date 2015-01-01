पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

यूपी-हरियाणा पर खूनी सीमा विवाद:राजस्व विभाग ने डीसी को सौंपा रिकाॅर्ड, हरियाणा के जाजल गांव की है जमीन

राई4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

हरियाणा के जाजल गांव के किसानों पर गुरुवार को पीसीआर की सुरक्षा में भी यूपी के निवाड़ा गांव के किसानों ने हमला कर दिया था। इस घटना को सोनीपत के डीसी श्यामलाल पूनिया ने गंभीरता से लिया है। उन्होंने राई के नायब तहसीलदार वेदपाल को सख्त आदेश देते हुए राजस्व रिकाॅर्ड मांगा था। राई उपतहसील से डीसी श्यामलाल पूनिया को जमीन की जमाबंदी व सजरा रिपोर्ट सौंप दी है।

सरकारी रिकाॅर्ड में यह जमीन हरियाणा के जाजल गांव की है। प्रशासन की तरफ से यूपी के प्रशासन को भी इस बारे में रिपोर्ट भेज दी गई है। उधर, यूपी के किसान व प्रशासनिक अधिकारी जमीन पर हाईकोर्ट में केस चलने की बात बोलकर गुमराह करने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं। जाजल गांव के किसान यमुना नदी के साथ लगती 235 एकड़ जमीन में गेहूं की बिजाई करने गए थे। पुलिस पीसीआर में एक ईएसआई व तीन पुलिस कर्मी थे। जब जाजल के किसान गेहूं की बिजाई कर रहे थे तो अचानक यूपी के निवाड़ा के ग्रामीणों ने हमला कर दिया था। वे जाजल गांव के किसानों के दो ट्रैक्टर छीन ले गए थे और 7 किसानों को चोट लगी थी।

हरियाणा सीमा में फिर घुसे यूपी वाले

ग्रामीणों ने कहा कि निवाड़ा के लोग दोबारा से उनकी जमीन में घुस रहे हैं। वे दिन में खेत में काम करते भी देखे गए हैं। यूपी का प्रशासन भी उनकी मदद कर रहा है।

किसान संघ की पंचायत आज

भारतीय किसान संघ के प्रदेश महामंत्री वीरेंद्र बढ़खालसा ने भी इस हमले की निंदा की है। किसान संघ ने रविवार को जाजल गांव में पंचायत बुलाई है। जिसमें यमुना नदी के साथ लगते खादर के सभी गांवों के किसान मौजूद रहेंगे। पंचायत दोनों प्रदेशों के किसानों से बातचीत के लिए एक कमेटी भी गठित करने पर विचार करेगी।

डीसी श्यामलाल पूनिया को राजस्व रिकाॅर्ड, जमाबंदी व सजरा रिपोर्ट सौंप दिया है। सरकारी रिकाॅर्ड में जमीन हरियाणा की है। इस पर उच्च स्तरीय दिशा निर्देश अनुसार अमल होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें