राई:रेवली गांव के पास हत्या करने के दो आरोपियों को प्रोडक्शन वारंट पर लिया

राई
रेवली गांव के पास एक युवक की सिर में राड मारकर हत्या करने के आरोप में पुलिस ने दो अन्य आरोपियों को प्रोडक्शन वारंट पर लिया है। मुरथल थाना पुलिस ने आरोपियों को कोर्ट में पेश कर तीन दिन के रिमांड पर लिया है। रेवली के पास 13 दिसंबर, 2019 को खेत में एक युवक का शव मिला था। जिसकी पहचान राजस्थान के जयपुर निवासी चिंकेश के रूप में हुई थी। उसकी सिर में हमला कर हत्या की गई थी।

सीआईए-2 के एएसआई हरिओम की टीम ने 25 मार्च को देवीलाल पार्क के पास से यूपी के जिला मथूरा के गांव खायरा व घटना के समय जैन बाग कालोनी निवासी प्रिंस को अवैध हथियार पकड़ा था। उसने खुलासा किया था कि उसने अपने दो साथियों के साथ मिलकर 12 दिसंबर, 2019 की रात को रेवली के पास एक युवक की सिर में राड मारकर हत्या कर दी थी।

हत्या के बाद में शव को खेत में फेंक दिया था। उन्होंने मोबाइल भी छीन लिया था। आरोपी ने पुलिस को बताया था कि वह तथा उसके साथी घटना की रात को वैन लिए हुए थे। उनकी वैन में दो युवकों ने लिफ्ट ली थी। जिसमें से एक युवक पानीपत के समालखा में उतर गया था। जब वैन में एक युवक रह गया था तो उन्होंने उससे लूटपाट का षड्यंत्र रचा था।

उसके विरोध करने पर उसके सिर में राड मार दी थी। जिससे उसकी मौत हो गई थी। आरोपी ने अपने साथियों की पहचान गांव गढ़ी ब्राह्मणान कर्मबीर व बुटाना फिलहाल गढ़ी ब्राह्मणान के कृष्ण उर्फ सोनू के रूप में दी थी। मुरथल थाना के एसआई शमशेर ने आरोपी कृष्ण व कर्मबीर को प्रोडक्शन वारंट पर लिया है। उन्हें 3 दिन के रिमांड पर लिया।

