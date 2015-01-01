पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यमुना पर खूनी सीमा विवाद:पुलिस सुरक्षा में गेहूं की बिजाई करने गए जाजल के किसानों पर यूपी के किसानों का हमला, 7 घायल, 2 ट्रैक्टर छीने

राईएक घंटा पहले
यूपी के किसानों द्वारा हमले की जानकारी देते किसान
  • जाजल के किसानों का आरोप-जमीन पर अवैध कब्जा करने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं यूपी के किसान
  • 235 एकड़ को लेकर विवाद; लाठी, फरसे, दरांत व बंदूक लेकर पहुंचे थे यूपी के ग्रामीण

हरियाणा के जाजल गांव के किसान गुरुवार को पीसीआर की सुरक्षा में यमुना नदी के साथ लगती 235 एकड़ जमीन में गेहूं की बिजाई करने गए थे। पुलिस पीसीआर में एक ईएसआई व तीन पुलिस कर्मी थे। जब जाजल के किसान गेहूं की बिजाई कर रहे थे तो अचानक यूपी के निवाड़ा के ग्रामीणों ने हमला कर दिया। करीब डेढ़ सौ ग्रामीण जाजल गांव के 15-20 किसानों पर टूट पड़े। लाठी, फरसे, दरात व बंदूक लेकर आए किसानों ने जाजल गांव के किसानों के दो ट्रैक्टर छीन लिए। सात किसानों को चोट लगी है। उन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। बीच बचाव करने आए एक पुलिस कर्मी के हाथ पर लाठी लगी है। इसके बाद यूपी के निवाड़ा में सोनीपत और बागपत प्रशासन के बीच बातचीत हुई।

हरियाणा के जाजल व यूपी के निवाड़ा गांव के किसानों के बीच 235 एकड़ जमीन को लेकर विवाद चला हुआ है। जाजल गांव के किसानों का आरोप है कि यह जमीन जाजल गांव के किसानों व कुछ जमीन पंचायत की है। गुरुवार को जाजल गांव के किसान गेहूं व सरसों की बिजाई के लिए पांच ट्रैक्टरों के साथ खेत में गए हुए थे। यहां अचानक से यूपी के निवाड़ा गांव के किसानों ने हमला कर दिया।

उन्होंने जाजल निवासी रणधीर प्रधान, सूरजभान, प्रदीप चौहान, सोनू, रामरतन, अशोक व देवेंद्र को चोट लगी है। झगड़े में बीच बचाव करा रहे राई थाना के ईएसआई बिजेंद्र सिंह को भी लाठी लगी। किसानों ने सभी घायलों को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। वहीं किसान नेता डॉ. राजेश दहिया ने हमले की निंदा की और हरियाणा सरकार से जाजल गांव के किसानों को आर्म्स लाइसेंस देने की मांग की।

किसान उखाड़ ले गए पत्थर

1974 में दीक्षित अवार्ड के तहत यमुना नदी के साथ- साथ पत्थर गाड़े गए थे। इन पत्थरों के हिसाब से ही जमीन की पैमाइश की जाती थी। पिछले कई साल में जब भी सीमा विवाद हुआ तो पत्थर ही नहीं मिले थे। दोनों प्रदेशों के किसानों ने पत्थर उखाड़ने का आरोप भी एक–दूसरे पर लगाया था। पत्थर उखाड़ने की वजह से ही वे जमीन पर अपना दावा ठोकते थे।

जमीन पर कब्जे को लेकर यहां कई बार गोलियां भी चली हैं

यह है काठा व मनौली-पावसरा गांव के किसानों का विवाद

मई 2018 में मनौली-पावसरा व यूपी के काठा-टौकी गांव के किसानों के बीच नौ एकड़ जमीन के कब्जे को लेकर विवाद हो गया था। जिसमें यूपी के काठा व टौकी गांव के लोगों पर लाठी, डंडे व फरसे से हमला करने का आराेप लगा था। इसमें पावसरा के किसान भागीरथ चौहान, सुरेंद्र, मनौली गांव के पूर्व सरपंच ब्रिजमोहन चौहान, सुधीर, अशोक व चरण सिंह को गंभीर चोट आई थी।

खुरमपुर के किसानों पर चलाई थी नंगला के किसानों ने गोली

13 अप्रैल 2020 को हरियाणा के खुरमपुर के किसानों ने यूपी के नंगला बहलालपुर के किसानों पर गोलियां चलाने व दो किसानों पर लाठियों से जानलेवा हमला करने का आरोप लगाया था। इस मामले में यूपी के किसानों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया था। हरियाणा के खुरमपुर व यूपी के नंगला बहलालपुर गांव के किसानों के बीच 254 एकड़ जमीन को लेकर विवाद चला हुआ है।

मनौली की जमीन पर बागपत के किसानों का कब्जा

मनौली के राजेंद्र प्रसाद, मोहकम, धर्मपाल, श्याम सिंह, ओमवीर, करतार सिंह, जागेराम, जगदीश, संजय, अत्तर सिंह, ओमप्रकाश, रामपत, चंद्र आदि ने बताया कि सन 1979 व 1984 में प्रदेश सरकार ने भूमिहीन लोगों को जमीन प्लॉट की थी। इस जमीन की फर्द व मालिकाना हक मनौली के किसानों के नाम पर है। जमीन पर यूपी के बागपत के किसानों ने कब्जा कर रखा है।

जाजल- निवाड़ा में 235 एकड़ जमीन का विवाद

हरियाणा के जाजल व यूपी के निवाड़ा गांव के बीच 235 एकड़ जमीन को लेकर विवाद चल रहा है। इसी जमीन को लेकर गुरुवार को भी जाजल के किसानों पर हमला हुआ है। किसानों के दो ट्रैक्टर भी छीन लिए गए।

