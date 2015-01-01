पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीमा विवाद पर पंचायत:बंदूक लेकर दादागिरी करते यूपी के किसान, प्रशासन चौकी बनाए या हथियारों के लाइसेंस

हरियाणा व यूपी के किसानों के बीच उत्पन्न सीमा विवाद को लेकर रविवार को जाजल गांव में पंचायत हुई। पंचायत का आह्वान भारतीय किसान संघ ने किया था। भारतीय किसान संघ के प्रदेश महामंत्री वीरेंद्र बढ़खालसा ने सरकार को अल्टीमेटम दिया कि यदि किसानों की मांगों को स्वीकार नहीं किया जाएगा तो किसान आंदोलन करने को मजबूर हो जाएंगे। किसान अपनी मांगों को लेकर सोमवार को डीसी से भी मिलेंगे।

जाजल गांव में रविवार को पंचायत में भारतीय किसान संघ के आग्रह पर क्षेत्रीय राजपूत सभा, करणी सेना व भारतीय किसान यूनियन के सदस्य पहुंचे। सभी किसान संगठनों ने जाजल गांव के किसानों पर हुए हमले की निंदा की। भारतीय किसान संघ के प्रदेश महामंत्री वीरेंद्र बढ़खालसा, डॉ. गुलशन राय, किसान नेता डॉ. राजेश दहिया, ब्रह्म सिंह दहिया, ताहर सिंह चौहान, जयराम शर्मा, चांद मान सेरसा, दिनेश चौहान, रमेश दहिया, दीपक चौहान, चरण सिंह चौहान ने कहा कि अधिकारियों की लापरवाही की वजह से किसानों पर हमला हुआ है। हरियाणा प्रशासन यदि समय रहते किसानों की सुरक्षा का इंतजाम करता तो यूपी के किसान हमला नही करते। खादर के कई गांव में यूपी वाले दादागिरी करते हैं। सैकड़ों एकड़ जमीन पर यूपी के किसान अवैध कब्जा करने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं।

यह है सीमा विवाद

जाजल के किसान यमुना नदी के साथ लगती 235 एकड़ जमीन में गेहूं की बिजाई करने गए थे। पुलिस पीसीआर में एक ईएसआई व तीन पुलिस कर्मी थे। जब जाजल के किसान गेहूं की बिजाई कर रहे थे तो अचानक यूपी के निवाड़ा गांव के ग्रामीणों ने हमला कर दिया था। वे जाजल गांव के किसानों के दो ट्रैक्टर छीन ले गए थे और सात किसानों को चोट लगी थी।

