विरोध:ग्रामीण बोले- गांव की पंचायती जमीन पर नही बनने देंगे सीईटीपी प्लांट, एसडीओ बोले- आपकी ही समस्या थी कि खराब हो रहा है गांव का पानी

राईएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

हरियाणा शहरी विकास प्राधिकरण वाजिदपुर सबोली की करीब साढ़े तीन एकड़ पंचायती जमीन में सीईटीपी लगाने का प्रयास कर रही है। इस संदर्भ में गांव में पंचायत हुई। जिसमें एचएसवीपी के एसडीओ भी पहुंचे। पंचायत ने गांव में सीईटीपी प्लांट लगाने का विरोध किया और कहा कि वे इस प्लांट के लिए पंचायत की एक इंच जमीन भी नही देंगे। एसडीओ देवेंद्र मलिक ने पंचायत में बताया कि इस प्लांट के लिए सबोली की ग्राम पंचायत 5 बार प्रस्ताव पास कर सरकार को भेज चुकी है। विभाग इस प्रस्ताव पर काम कर रहा है। ग्रामीणों ने कहा कि यदि उनके गांव में प्लांट लगाने का प्रयास किया जाता है तो वे आंदोलन करने पर मजबूर हो जाएंगे।

सरपंच ने कहा- पंचायत गांव के साथ है

सरपंच सतपाल सिंह सबोली ने कहा कि पूरा गांव जो फैसला लेगा, वे उनका समर्थन करेंगे। सरकार की तरफ से प्रस्ताव मांगा गया था, इसी वजह से पंचायत ने प्रस्ताव पास कर भेज दिया। अब गांव इसके खिलाफ है तो वे भी अपने गांव के लोगों के साथ हैं और अधिकारियों को इससे अवगत करा दिया गया है।

नही है पानी निकासी की सुविधा

सबोली व नाथूपुर गांव औद्योगिक क्षेत्र रूप के विकसित हो रहा है। यहां सैकड़ों की संख्या में केमिकल, गत्ता, ऑटो पार्ट्स व दवाइयों की इंडस्ट्री है। इस क्षेत्र की सबसे बड़ी समस्या पानी निकासी की है। यहां निकासी की व्यवस्था नही होने से उद्योगपति व ग्रामीण दोनों परेशान है।

प्लांट से गांव का भला होगा : एसडीओ

एचएसवीपी के एसडीओ देवेंद्र मलिक भी जेई ज्ञानचंद व जेई विक्रम के साथ पंचायत में पहुंचे। एसडीओ देवेंद्र मलिक ने कहा कि ग्राम पंचायत सबोली की पंचायती जमीन में 6 एमएलडी क्षमता का प्लांट लगाने का प्रपोजल है। इस प्लांट में कुंडली औद्योगिक क्षेत्र के 46,49 सेक्टर का गंदा पानी ट्रीट किया जाएगा। इस प्लांट के लिए सबोली गांव की पंचायत 2014,15,16,17,2020 में प्रस्ताव पास कर चुकी है। विभाग इसी प्रस्ताव पर काम कर रहा है। ग्रामीणों ने पंचायत में नाराजगी जताई है। इसे भी सरकार को अवगत कराया जाएगा।

