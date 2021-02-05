पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सनसनीखेज वारदात:चंबा में नाले में कंकाल मिलने से 3 दिन अटकी लोगों की सांसें, पता चला इंसानी नहीं हैं ये अवशेष

चंबा11 मिनट पहले
चंबा जिले के चुराह उपमंडल में चांजू नाले में पड़ी मिली हडि्डयां। - Dainik Bhaskar
चंबा जिले के चुराह उपमंडल में चांजू नाले में पड़ी मिली हडि्डयां।

हिमाचल प्रदेश के जिला में नाले में हडि्डयां मिली हैं। इनको लेकर तीन दिन तक स्थानीय लोगों की सांसें अटकी रही। हालांकि उस वक्त राहत भी नजर आई, जब पता चला कि ये कंकाल अवशेष इंसानी नहीं हैं। इस घटना की पुष्टि खुद SP अरूल कुमार ने इस मामले की पुष्टि की है।

मिली जानकारी के अनुसार रविवार को जिले के चुराह उपमंडल में चांजू नाले में कुछ हडि्डयां पड़ी मिली। इसके संबंध में सूचना के बाद पुलिस ने तुरंत मौके पर पहुंचकर कंकाल के अवशेषों को कब्जे में लेकर जांच-पड़ताल शुरू की। उनकी चंबा के मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल में जांच करवाई। मंगलवार को जांच रिपोर्ट में जांच प्रक्रिया में खुलासा हुआ कि ये कंकाल अवशेष इंसानी नहीं हैं तो पुलिस और स्थानीय लोगों ने राहत की सांस ली। हालांकि जब तक चिकित्सीय जांच की रिपोर्ट सामने नहीं आई, तब तक कयासों का बाजार गर्म रहा।

सूत्रों के मुताबिक स्थानीय लोगों के मुताबिक जोड़-तोड़ का आधार यह रहा कि जिस स्थान पर यह कंकाल पाया गया, वहां पहले बीते कुछ दिनों में तीन हादसे हो चुके हैं। फिलहाल इस बारे में SP अरूल कुमार ने कहा कि चिकित्सा रिपोर्ट में इस बात का खुलासा हुआ है कि यह अवशेष इंसान के साथ मेल नहीं खाते।

