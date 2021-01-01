पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Himachal
  • 3 Inches Of Fresh Snowfall In Lahaul Spiti; Atal Tunnel Closed For Traffic, Instructions Not To Go In Icy Areas

पहाड़ों ने ओढ़ी बर्फ की चादर:लाहौल स्पीति में 3 इंच ताजा बर्फबारी; अटल टनल यातायात के लिए बंद, बर्फीले इलाकों में न जाने की हिदायत

कुल्लूएक घंटा पहले
ताजा बर्फबारी होने के कारण लाहौल स्पीति की सड़कें फिसलन भरी हो गई हैं। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • मौसम विभाग ने भी 3 से 5 फरवरी के बीच कुल्लू जिला में बारिश और बर्फबारी होने की चेतावनी दी है

हिमाचल प्रदेश के जनजातीय जिला लाहौल स्पीति और कुल्लू में बर्फबारी का दौर शुरू हो गया है। हालांकि कुल्लू जिला के निचले क्षेत्र में अभी बारिश शुरू नहीं हुई है, लेकिन जिला की तमाम ऊंची चोटियों में बुधवार सुबह बर्फबारी हुई। ताजा बर्फबारी होने के कारण लाहौल स्पीति की सड़कें फिसलन भरी हो गई हैं, जिसमें वाहनों का आना-जाना काफी चुनौतियों भरा हो गया है।

बर्फबारी में कोहरा, सड़कों पर फिसलन, भू-स्खलन और हिमस्खलन का खतरा बहुत ज्यादा है।
जनजातीय जिला लाहौल स्पीति के सिस्सू में 2 से 3 इंच ताजा बर्फबारी होने की जानकारी है। उधर, मौसम विभाग ने भी 3 से 5 फरवरी के बीच कुल्लू जिला में बारिश और बर्फबारी होने की चेतावनी दी है। इसके चलते कुल्लू पुलिस और प्रशासन ने लोगों और पर्यटकों को ऊंचे क्षेत्रों की ओर न जाने की सलाह दी है। बर्फबारी में कोहरा, सड़कों पर फिसलन, भू-स्खलन और हिमस्खलन का खतरा बहुत ज्यादा है।

अटल टनल के लिए यातायात बंद रहेगी। हालांकि मंगलवार को घाटी में मौसम सुबह साफ रहा और जिले में जलोड़ी दर्रा के साथ अटल टनल होकर वाहनों की आवाजाही सामान्य रही। लेकिन मौसम के बदलते तेवर को देखते हुए HRTC कुल्लू ने प्रभावित रूटों पर सतर्कता बरतने के निर्देश दिए हैं। पुलिस अधीक्षक कुल्लू गौरव सिंह ने जिले के ऊंचाई वाले क्षेत्रों में रहने वाले लोगों और पर्यटकों से विशेष एहतियात बरतने की अपील की है। किसी भी तरह की आपात परिस्थिति में जिला आपदा प्रबंधन प्राधिकरण के टॉल फ्री नंबर 1077 पर संपर्क किया जा सकता है।

3 से 5 फरवरी तक पूरे प्रदेश में बारिश और बर्फबारी की संभावना जताई गई है।
3 से 5 फरवरी तक पूरे प्रदेश में बारिश और बर्फबारी की संभावना जताई गई है।

बता दें कि बारिश-बर्फबारी के पूर्वानुमान के बीच मंगलवार को हिमाचल प्रदेश में मौसम साफ रहा। धूप खिलने से अधिकतम तापमान में सामान्य से 4 डिग्री की बढ़ोतरी दर्ज की गई है। बुधवार को मैदानी जिलों ऊना, बिलासपुर, हमीरपुर और कांगड़ा के कई क्षेत्रों में अंधड़, बिजली गरजने और ओलावृष्टि होने का येलो अलर्ट जारी किया गया है। 3 से 5 फरवरी तक पूरे प्रदेश में बारिश और बर्फबारी की संभावना जताई गई है।

