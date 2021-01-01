पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Himachal
  3 More Years Extension Of Service Given To Daisy Thakur As Chairperson Of Women's Commission

हिमाचल सरकार का बड़ा फैसला:महिला आयोग की अध्यक्ष डेजी ठाकुर को दिया गया सेवा विस्तार, 3 और सालों के लिए मिली नियुक्ति

शिमला25 मिनट पहले
हिमाचल प्रदेश महिला आयोग की अध्यक्ष डॉ. डेजी ठाकुर को तीन और साल का सेवा विस्तार दे दिया गया है यानी आगामी तीन साल तक वे अपने पद पर बनी रहेंगी। अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव सामाजिक न्याय और अधिकारिता संजय गुप्ता ने यह जानकारी दी। उन्होंने बताया कि 16 जनवरी को महिला आयोग के अध्यक्ष का कार्यकाल पूरा हो चुका था। उसके बाद से पद खाली चल रहा था, क्योंकि डेजी ठाकुर को सेवा विस्तार की फाइल मुख्यमंत्री के पास पेंडिंग पड़ी थी। शनिवार को मुख्यमंत्री ने फाइल पर अपनी मुहर लगा दी। बता दें कि महिला आयोग के अध्यक्ष की नियुक्ति तीन साल के लिए की जाती है।

