इंसाफ:मूक-बधिर चचेरी बहन के साथ दुष्कर्म की कोशिश करने वाले को 5 साल की कैद

मंडी(हिमाचल)33 मिनट पहले
हिमाचल प्रदेश के मंडी में गुरुवार को जिला एवं सत्र अदालत ने दुष्कर्म की कोशिश के मामले में एक युवक को 5 साल की कैद की सजा सुनाई है। केस के मुताबिक युवक ने 3 साल पहले अपनी गूंगी-बहरी चचेरी बहन के साथ दुष्कर्म की कोशिश की थी। अब कोर्ट ने इस मामले में फैसला दिया है। 5 साल की कैद के दौरान उसे मेहनत भी करनी होगी और जुर्माना भी भरना होगा।

18 दिसंबर 2017 को एक युवक ने जोगिंद्र नगर थाने में शिकायत दी थी कि उसकी बहन गूंगी, बहरी और अनपढ़ है। मां की मौत हो चुकी है। पिता दिल्ली में काम करते हैं। वह भी अपने पिता के साथ दिल्ली में रहकर ही पढ़ाई करता है। पीड़िता गांव में ही किसी रिश्तेदार के पास रहती है। 17 दिसंबर की रात को शिकायतकर्ता चूल्हे के पास आग सेकने बैठा था और पीड़िता को उसने उसके कमरे में सुला दिया। समय करीब रात 10 बजे शिकायकर्ता जब पीड़िता के कमरे के पास आया तो उसने देखा कि पीड़िता के कमरे का दरवाजा खुला था। अंदर आकर उसने देखा तो दोषी जो रिश्ते में उनका चचेरा भाई लगता है, पीड़िता के साथ जबरदस्ती कर रहा था। मामला जोगिंद्र नगर थाना में दर्ज हुआ। मामले की जांच एसआई केहर सिंह ने अमल में लाई। पूरी जांच के बाद पुलिस ने कोर्ट में आरोप पत्र दायर किया था।

अभियोजन पक्ष की तरफ से मुकद्मे की पैरवी उप जिला न्यायवादी चानन सिंह व उसके बाद उप जिला न्यायवादी विनय शर्मा ने की थी। इस मामले में अभियोजन पक्ष ने अदालत में 19 गवाह पेश किए। अभियोजन और बचाव पक्ष की दलीलें सुनने के बाद जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश मंडी आरके शर्मा की अदालत ने बलात्कार के प्रयास (Attempt To Rape) का आरोप साबित होने पर एक व्यक्ति को पांच साल के कठोर कारावास और जुर्माने की सजा सुनाई है।

जिला न्यायवादी कुलभूषण गौतम ने बताया कि अदालत ने फैसला सुनाया कि आरोपी लड़भड़ोल जिला मंडी क्षेत्र से संबंधित है, पर पीड़िता से बलात्कार करने के प्रयास का दोष सिद्ध हुआ। कोर्ट ने आईपीसी की धारा 376/511 के तहत पांच साल के कठोर कारावास की सजा और 15 हजार जुर्माना लगाया। जुर्माना अदा न करने की सूरत में दोषी को एक साल का अतिरिक्त साधारण कारावास भुगतना होगा। जुर्माने की राशि यदि वसूली जाती है तो यह राशि भी पीड़ित को मुआवजे के रूप में प्रदान की जाएगी। यौन दुर्व्यवहार के समय पीड़िता की उम्र और अन्य परिस्थितियों के मध्यनजर रखते हुए दंड प्रक्रिकया संहित की धारा 357 एक के तहत मुआवजे के लिए जिला विधिक प्राधिकरण मंडी से सिफारिश की गई है।

