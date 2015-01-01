पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपराधी की धर-पकड़:महिला के खाते से उड़ाए 75 हजार 459 रुपए, झारखंड के जमताड़ा से गिरफ्तार किया आरोपी

कुल्लू (हिमाचल प्रदेश)एक घंटा पहले
कुल्लू पुलिस की गिरफ्त में ऑनलाइन ठगी करने का आरोपी।
  • पार्सल लेने के बहाने लिंक भेजे थे महिला को, क्लिक करने पर खाते से उड़ाई रकम
  • 18 मई, 2020 को कुल्लू थाना में एक महिला ने शिकायत दर्ज कराई थी

कुल्लू पुलिस ने महिला से ऑनलाइन ठगी करने वाले एक शख्स को झारखंड के जामताड़ा से गिरफ्तार किया है। इसके लिए कुल्लू पुलिस की एक टीम झारखंड रवाना हुई थी और अब ठग को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। दूसरी ओर जांच टीम ने नवम्बर में साइबर, ऑनलाइन फ्रॉड के केसों में 7 आरोपियों को बिहार और झारखंड से गिरफ्तार किया है। अब तक 1 लाख 25 हजार 500 रुपए की रिकवर किया जा चुका है जो प्रभावितों को लौटाए जा चुके हैं।

पुलिस के अनुसार 18 मई, 2020 को कुल्लू थाना में एक महिला ने शिकायत दर्ज कराई थी कि उन्हें एक पार्सल रिसीव करना था तो उसके लिए एक व्यक्ति का फोन कॉल आया, जिसमें आरोपी ने खुद को पार्सल वाला बताकर इन्हें कुछ लिंक भेजे और उन पर क्लिक करने को कहा। ऐसे में महिला ने व्यक्ति द्वारा भेजे गए सभी लिंक्स पर क्लिक कर दिया। उस व्यक्ति ने बाद में महिला के मोबाइल पर मैसेज के जरिए आया OTP भी ले लिया। उसके बाद महिला के खाते से 75 हजार 459 रुपए निकाल लिए।

लिहाजा पुलिस ने महिला की शिकायत पर मामला दर्ज किया था और इसमें छानबीन शुरू की थी। एसपी कुल्लू गौरव सिंह ने बताया कि इस मामले में एक विशेष जांच टीम का गठन किया गया था और इस टीम ने अब मामले में आरोपी 30 साल के राफाउल अंसारी उर्फ गुडडू पुत्र आतुल अंसारी निवासी कोरदीह-दो पुलिस स्टेशन नारायणपुर जिला जामताड़ा झारखंड को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

SP कुल्लू गौरव सिंह ने बताया कि इस मामले में आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी के लिए झारखंड के लिए कुल्लू पुलिस के उप निरीक्षक नाग देव, रिंकू के साथ साथ पुलिस जवान योगेंद्र कुमार, करम चंद, समसूर, अमर सिंह, प्रवीण कुमार, आशा, सुशमा, विकरांत, सोनू रवाना हुए थे, जिन्हें उक्त व्यक्ति को गिरफ्तार किया है। इस जांच टीम ने नवम्बर में ही साइबर, ऑनलाइन फ्रॉड के केसों में 7 आरोपियों को बिहार और झारखंड से गिरफ्तार किया है। अब तक 1 लाख 25 हजार 500 रुपए की रिकवर किया जा चुका है जो प्रभावितों को लौटाए जा चुके हैं।

