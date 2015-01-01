पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महामारी का बढ़ता प्रकोप:कोरोना के 948 नए संक्रमित, 12 लोगों ने तोड़ा दम

शिमलाएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो

प्रदेश में कोरोना के 948 मामले पॉजिटिव आए हैं। वहीं, राज्य में कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण 12 मरीजों की मौत हुई है। इनमें से कांगड़ा जिले में 5, शिमला व हमीरपुर जिले में 3-3 और कुल्लू जिले में एक मरीज की मौत हुई है। इस प्रकार राज्य में कोरोना संक्रमण से अब तक 562 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है।.

शिमला जिले में बड़ा ब्लास्ट हुआ है और यहां पर 375 मामले कोरोना पॉजिटिव आए हैं। मंडी जिले में 175, कांगड़ा में 76, कुल्लू में 72, चंबा में 59, लाहौल-स्पीति में 42, हमीरपुर में 41, बिलासपुर में 33, ऊना में 30, किन्नौर में 24, सिरमौर में 17 और सोलन में चार मामले कोरोना पॉजिटिव आए हैं।

इस प्रकार राज्य में कोरोना संक्रमण के कुल 35729 मरीज हो चुके हैं। इनमें से 27981 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। मंगलवार को 463 मरीज ठीक हुए हैं और अब राज्य में कोरोना वायरस के 7150 एक्टिव केस हैं। प्रदेश में कोरोना का रिकवरी रेट 78.31 प्रतिशत रहा है।

