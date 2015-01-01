पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ड्राइविंग सीखना पड़ा महंगा:हिमाचल प्रदेश में 200 फीट गहरी खाई में गिरी गाड़ी; 1 युवक की मौत और 4 गंभीर घायल

मंडी30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कार को खाई में गिरते देखकर आसपास के लोग मौके पर पहुंचे और घायलों को तुरंत खड्ड से निकाला
  • ड्राइविंग स्कूल का चालक एक महिला को गाड़ी चलाना सिखा रहा था

हिमाचल प्रदेश के जिला मंडी के गांव कमांद में एक ड्राइविंग लर्निंग स्कूल की गाड़ी खाई में गिरने से 1 व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई व 4 घायल हो गए। घायलों को उपचार के लिए जोनल अस्पताल मंडी लाया गया है। मंगलवार सुबह ड्राइविंग स्कूल का चालक एक महिला को गाड़ी चलाना सिखा रहा था। इस दौरान उसके साथ चार अन्य लोग भी थे।

सिकरी नामक स्थान पर गाड़ी अनियंत्रित होकर 200 फीट नीचे खड्ड में जा गिरी। कार को खाई में गिरते देखकर आसपास के लोग मौके पर पहुंचे और घायलों को तुरंत खड्ड से निकाला और जोनल अस्पताल मंडी ले जाया गया। जहां चिकित्सकों ने 25 साल के रामलाल को मृत घोषित कर दिया। 20 साल के विशाल निवासी लाझनू, 25 साल के अक्षय निवासी लाझनू, महेंद्र सिंह निवासी कमांद, 50 साल की मंजुला चंदेल निवासी बरनाला कमांद घायल हैं।

पुलिस टीम ने मौके पर पहुंचकर छानबीन शुरू कर दी है। एएसपी मंडी आशीष शर्मा ने बताया कि कमांद में गाड़ी गिरने की सूचना मिली है तथा पुलिस हादसे के कारणों की जांच कर रही है। साथ ही यह भी देखा जाएगा कि ड्राइविंग स्कूल पंजीकृत था या नहीं।

