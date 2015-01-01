पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सिर से छिन गई छत:हिमाचल के कुल्लू में ढाई मंजिला मकान में लगी भीषण आग; जलकर हुआ राख, सड़क पर आए तीन परिवार

कुल्लूएक घंटा पहले
तीनों परिवारों का सारा सामान और संपत्ति पूरी तरह जलकर राख हो गई।
  • तीन भाइयों का संयुक्त मकान था और तीनों अपने-अपने परिवार के साथ रहते थे

हिमाचल प्रदेश के कुल्लू जिले के आनी उपमंडल के अंतर्गत आने वाले ठारवी गांव में बुधवार दोपहर को एक ढाई मंजिला स्लेटपोश रिहायशी मकान में भीषण आग लग गई। जिसमें वह पूरी तरह जलकर राख हो गया है और तीन परिवार एक झटके में सड़क पर आ गए। घटना में करीब 20 लाख का नुकसान होने का अनुमान है।

मिली जानकारी के अनुसार, ठारवी गांव निवासी तीन भाई शेरसिंह, श्याम सिंह व गोकुल राम पुत्र आलम चंद के ढाई मंजिला स्लेटपोश मकान में अचानक आग भड़क गई, जो देखते ही देखते भयावह हो गई। आग की ऊंची-ऊंची लपटों ने पल भर में मकान के चपेट में ले लिया और देखते ही देखते मकान राख हो गया। आग में तीन जर्सी गायों की भी झुलस कर मौत हो गई है।

वहीं तीनों परिवारों का सारा सामान व संपत्ति भी जलकर राख हो गई। आग बुझाने के लिए तीनों परिवारों और स्थानीय लोगों ने काफी जदोजहद की, मगर नुकसान होने से नहीं बचाया जा सका। आग लगने की सूचना मिलते ही राजस्व विभाग की टीम फौरन मौके पर पहुंची और नुकसान का जायजा लिया।

तहसीलदार आनी दलीप शर्मा ने बताया कि ठारवी गांव में हुई आग की घटना से प्रभावित परिवार की करीब 20 लाख की अनुमानित क्षति हुई है। राजस्व विभाग की टीम द्वारा क्षति की रिपोर्ट तैयार की जा रही है। रिपोर्ट आने के बाद उसे उचित मुआबजे के लिए उपायुक्त को भेजा जाएगा। प्रभावित परिवारों को प्रशासन की तरफ से फौरी राहत के तौर पर पांच-पांच हजार रुपए की राशि दे दी गई है।

